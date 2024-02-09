Listeria Outbreak: California dairy company has recalls these products after CDC guidelines

Products of California-based cheese and dairy company, Rizo-López Food, has been identified as the source of a decade-long outbreak of listeria food poisoning. This time it had led to at least two deaths and over two dozen illnesses across 11 states. This image provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 shows brands of cheese recalled due to a decade-long outbreak of listeria food poisoning that killed two people and sickened more than two dozen,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in collaboration with new lab evidence, has linked the outbreak to Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese, initially detected in June 2014.

Listeria Outbreak: What are the 11 affected states in US

The outbreak has affected at least 26 individuals in 11 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

The CDC reopened its investigation in January 2024, prompted by new illnesses reported in December 2023, and the identification of the outbreak strain in a cheese sample from Rizo-López Foods.

Listeria Outbreak: What brands were recalled?

Rizo-López Food has initiated a comprehensive recall, pulling back all products manufactured in their Modesto-based facility. The recall encompasses over 60 soft cheeses, yogurt, and sour cream sold under various brands. Click for full list

Tio Francisco

Don Francisco

Rizo Bros

Rio Grande

Food City

El Huache

La Ordena

San Carlos

Campesino

Santa Maria

Dos Ranchitos

Casa Cardenas

365 Whole Foods Market

Listeria Outbreak: Where were the products available

These recalled products were distributed nationwide at stores and retail deli counters, including:

Cardenas Market

El Super

Northgate Gonzalez

Superior Groceries

El Rancho

Vallarta

Food City

La Michoacana

Numero Uno Markets

El Super

Listeria Outbreak: Guidelines issued by CDC

The CDC has advised to either discard the items or return them to the store of purchase. Additionally, consumers are advised to thoroughly clean refrigerators, containers, and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products, as listeria can persist and spread to other foods. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled products:

Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

Listeria Outbreak: The Symptoms

Listeria infections can lead to severe illness and, in rare instances, death, particularly affecting pregnant individuals, those aged 65 and older, or those with compromised immune systems, according to the CDC. Symptoms typically manifest within two weeks of consuming contaminated food and may include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures in non-pregnant individuals.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to contact a healthcare provider promptly. The CDC remains vigilant in addressing the ongoing situation and ensuring public health and safety.