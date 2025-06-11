New Delhi, Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is on a mission to make London net zero by 2030, has called on global leaders to draw inspiration from the city's efforts to improve air quality and said that he hopes that its clean air initiatives will encourage bold action on environmental challenges worldwide. London's clean air gains should inspire bold global action, says Mayor Sadiq Khan

Replying to a questionnaire sent to him by PTI, Khan underlined the importance of shared responsibility between governments, businesses and communities to achieve climate goals.

London declared a climate emergency in 2018, following a motion passed by its assembly. The city has since taken several steps to combat the impacts of climate change, including establishing a large clean air zone, he said.

"I am committed to making London net zero by 2030 and have implemented an array of climate policies and initiatives to help get us there. However, reaching net zero needs to be a collective effort, and that is why I am working closely with the government, alongside local councils, businesses, and London's communities," Khan told PTI.

He said he also hopes that the results achieved in London will inspire leaders both in the UK and around the world to be bold in addressing environmental challenges in their cities, and to take strong action to improve air quality to protect their citizens and the environment.

While London aims to be net zero by 2030, the UK hopes to cut greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050.

According to the City Hall's 2021 Energy Monitoring Report, referable developments in London achieved carbon reductions 46.2 per cent higher than those required by national legal standards for new buildings.

The Mayor's Energy Efficiency Fund, launched in 2018, has mobilised over 330 million pounds for net-zero projects. These include retrofitting buildings for energy efficiency, expanding electric vehicle infrastructure and developing local heat networks to decarbonise energy use.

London's policies have been highlighted internationally, including through platforms such as the C40 Cities a global network of mayors working to confront the climate crisis.

Indian officials and urban planners, including those from Delhi, also a member of the C40 group, have participated in these forums to exchange urban strategies to tackle air pollution and climate change.

London has taken significant steps to reduce pollution and address climate change, and some Indian cities are drawing inspiration from these examples.

Multiple cities in Maharashtra, including Pimpri Chinchwad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, are planning to introduce low emission zones a concept implemented in London. The Delhi government has expanded its electric bus fleet as part of its broader clean transport push to cut emissions.

According to the 2024 World Air Quality Report, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city.

Several Indian cities, including Delhi, face persistent air quality challenges, particularly in the winter months when particulate matter levels frequently exceed safe thresholds. According to the Central Pollution Control Board , vehicular emissions, construction dust, and biomass burning remain among the key contributors.

As part of the newly signed UK-India Free Trade Agreement, British clean energy companies will have unprecedented access to India's public procurement market. This opens the door for UK firms to bid for large-scale renewable energy projects across India.

According to a statement issued by the UK government, the agreement represents a key step toward greater commercial participation in India's energy transition, which targets 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. The demand is expected to grow across sectors, including offshore wind, hydrogen, smart grids and battery storage.

One of the most important interventions under Khan's tenure in London has been the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone , which in August 2023 was extended to cover all 32 London boroughs. The zone now spans 1,500 square kilometres and impacts nearly 9 million residents.

Transport decarbonisation remains a central component of the city's climate strategy. London currently hosts over 22,700 public electric vehicle charging points nearly a third of the UK's total including about 1,350 rapid or ultra-rapid chargers, based on data from the London Assembly and the Mayor's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy .

The city's bus fleet includes more than 1,400 battery electric buses and 20 hydrogen fuel cell buses. The wider fleet is largely compliant with ULEZ standards, according to Transport for London.

Since 2017, the London Community Energy Fund has supported 194 community-led projects, leading to the installation of 3.3 MWp of solar photovoltaic capacity and an estimated lifetime savings of around 9,600 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to City Hall reports.

The city aims to support up to 1,000 such projects by 2030 as part of its net-zero emissions roadmap.

