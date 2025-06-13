Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Lori Vallow Daybell is convicted in her second murder conspiracy case in Arizona

AP |
Jun 13, 2025 04:40 AM IST

PHOENIX — A jury in Phoenix has convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband in 2019, marking her second murder conspiracy conviction in Arizona in less than two months.

Daybell was convicted Thursday on a charge of conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, who was once married to Daybell’s niece, outside his home in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert.

An Arizona jury convicted Daybell in late April of conspiring with her brother, Alex Cox, to kill her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019 at her home in Chandler, another Phoenix suburb.

The mother with doomsday religious beliefs has already been sentenced in Idaho to life in prison for killing her two youngest children and engaging in a plot to kill a romantic rival.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in both Arizona cases on July 25. Each conviction carries a life sentence.

Boudreaux said his ex-wife, Melani Pawlowski, aspired to be like her aunt Lori and that the two began attending religious meetings together in 2018, and soon Pawlowski was arguing that they should stockpile food for the end of the world.

In October 2019, someone in a Jeep outside Boudreaux’s home fired a rifle shot at him, missing him but shattering a window on his car.

Boudreaux recognized the Jeep as the vehicle that Vallow’s daughter, Tylee Ryan, regularly drove before her death.

Vallow Daybell isn’t an attorney but chose to defend herself at both trials in Arizona.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
Friday, June 13, 2025
