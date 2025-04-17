Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malaysia trade minister to head to U.S. next week for tariff talks

Reuters |
Apr 17, 2025 04:43 PM IST

USA-TRUMP-TARIFFS-MALAYSIA:Malaysia trade minister to head to U.S. next week for tariff talks

KUALA LUMPUR -Malaysia's trade minister will travel to the United States on April 24 to meet the U.S. Trade Representative and other officials for talks about the U.S. tariffs imposed on the country, state media agency Bernama reported on Thursday.

Malaysia trade minister to head to U.S. next week for tariff talks
Malaysia trade minister to head to U.S. next week for tariff talks

Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said he would not be negotiating a trade deal on the two-day trip, Bernama quoted him as telling a briefing."Negotiation takes time, right? So, it is more to talk about how Malaysia can play an important role in the supply chain between Asia and the U.S.," he said.

Malaysia has ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs, and last week Tengku Zafrul had said embassy staff in Washington were reaching out to U.S. officials about the tariffs.

"We need to go there to explain how Malaysia, as a neutral country, plays an important role in the semiconductor and electrical and electronics sectors. Our goal is to show that Malaysia can support industries in the U.S. rather than posing a threat to them," he said.During the visit, Tengku Zafrul said he would also explain ASEAN's stance on the tariffs, including the outcome of last week's ASEAN economic ministers meeting.

Southeast Asian countries have been particularly hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened "reciprocal" tariffs, though most duties have been paused until July. Malaysia faces a 24% duty.

"We also want to explain to the U.S. that many of us, ASEAN itself, do not believe that we have imposed such high tariffs on U.S. products. We want to correct some of the wrong views," Zafrul said.

Earlier, the communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the second finance minister would accompany Tengku Zafrul on the trip.

The government has not said whether it will purchase more U.S. imports as a way to narrow its trade surplus with Washington, unlike some Asian countries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Malaysia trade minister to head to U.S. next week for tariff talks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On