Meghan Markle returns to Instagram amid Kate Middleton's photo receiving a warning

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, landed deep into trouble after her editing skills went terribly wrong. On Sunday, the young Royal dropped a social media post celebrating Mother’s Day with her three kids, but the picture was soon slammed with a 'Kill' notice after several top agencies found traces of heavy editing in those pictures. The picture has now been flagged as ‘altered’ by the meta-owned platform. On the other hand, Meghan Markle made a surprise comeback on social media with her new lifestyle brand. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)

Also read: Kate Middleton's editing scandal exposes 'years of deceit, secrets and lies’, claims Scoobie

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kate Middleton's controversial post flagged ‘misleading’ on Instagram

Kate Middleton’s recent Instagram post with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was met with a lot of public side-eyes for its 'misleading' feature. Hours later, Kate herself admitted to editing the picture and apologised for the mishap. Now, the meta-owned platform has also flagged a warning on the post. “Altered photo/video,” Instagram writes in red below the post. It continues, “The same altered photo was reviewed by independent fact-checkers in another post.”

Also read: Brad Pitt's latest win against ex Angelina Jolie, 'War of the Roses' heads to $64M courtroom drama

Another warning notice reads, “The same altered photo was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers. There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context.”

Meghan Markle returns to Instagram

While Kensington Palace copes with the fallout from the global news director of Agence France-Presse declaring it is no longer a "trusted source," on the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has returned to Instagram. On Thursday, Meghan, who stepped down from social media long ago with Prince Harry, made a comeback with her new project. It appears to be a lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. The first Instagram Story shows Meghan, 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen, set to the song "I Wish You Love" by Nancy Wilson.

American Riviera Orchard more likely appears to be a tribute to Santa Barbara, the California town where Meghan lives with her family. The place is known as the American Riviera "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture," according to Travel and Leisure.