Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mexico seeks to avoid retaliatory tariffs against US, but not ruling them out

Reuters |
Apr 07, 2025 11:09 PM IST

USA-TRUMP/TARIFFS-MEXICO (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-Mexico seeks to avoid retaliatory tariffs against US, but not ruling them out

By Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry

Mexico seeks to avoid retaliatory tariffs against US, but not ruling them out
Mexico seeks to avoid retaliatory tariffs against US, but not ruling them out

MEXICO CITY, - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday her government would like to avoid imposing tariffs on the United States in response to President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans, though she said they could not be ruled out.

Mexico, which ships nearly 80% of its exports to the United States, was not included on Trump's list of global, across-the-board tariffs announced on nations last week, which Sheinbaum hailed as a major success.

Still, Mexico is subject to Trump's previously imposed tariffs of 25% on steel, aluminum and automobiles, as well as on goods that do not comply with the regional USMCA trade pact.

"As much as possible, we would like to avoid imposing reciprocal tariffs," Sheinbaum said in a morning press conference.

She added that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard would travel to Washington to meet with U.S. officials, as he has done in recent weeks.

Sheinbaum said slapping a retaliatory tariff of 25% on U.S. steel and aluminum shipments "would represent price increases in Mexico."

"We aren't ruling it out, but we prefer to continue with dialogue," she added.

Mexican officials have said U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are unjustified as Mexico imports more in the sector from the U.S. than it exports to the U.S.

The nation's peso and main stock index weakened more than 1% by mid-morning on Monday, part of a market plunge worldwide as Trump threatened to further increase tariffs on China.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Mexico seeks to avoid retaliatory tariffs against US, but not ruling them out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On