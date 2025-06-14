Search Search
Mexico's Sheinbaum urges US to avoid immigration action at LA soccer game

Reuters |
Jun 14, 2025 02:01 AM IST

MEXICO CITY, - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday urged U.S. authorities not to conduct immigration enforcement targeting attendees of a Gold Cup soccer match in Los Angeles on Saturday, where Mexico's team is due to play the Dominican Republic.

Her comments followed recent raids by immigration authorities in Los Angeles targeting undocumented migrants, under policies associated with the President Donald Trump's administration, which have sparked protests across major cities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in a now-deleted post to social media, had also promised to be "suited and booted" at the first round of Club World Cup soccer matches, the curtain-raiser event for next year's World Cup.

"We don't believe that at any soccer match there will be any action... we call for none to be taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Sheinbaum said in her morning press conference.

The CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked if she would still advise fans to attend Saturday's match at SoFi Stadium, Sheinbaum noted that Mexican consulates in the U.S. have established protocols to assist citizens if detained.

Sheinbaum also addressed viral social media images of demonstrators in Los Angeles holding Mexican flags, dismissing them as "potential provocations."

"Mexico will always promote peace," she said, adding that its nationals in the U.S. were hardworking individuals who do not seek to incite violence.

Mexico will play its next two CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage matches in Arlington, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament also features Central American countries with sizable migrant populations in the United States.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

