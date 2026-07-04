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Michigan power outage map: Thousands of Consumers Energy, Indiana Michigan Power customers affected amid severe weather

Strong storms cut power to over 180,000 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan, with crews working overnight to restore service.

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 04:15 AM IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Strong storms moving through Lower Michigan left tens of thousands of people without electricity on Friday, with some of the biggest outages reported in Mid-Michigan. As of Friday evening, about 180,000 customers of Consumers Energy were without power, according to the utility’s outage map.

Michigan power outage map: Consumers Energy, I&M customers hit by storms. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Michigan power outage map: Consumers Energy, I&M customers hit by storms. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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