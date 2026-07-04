Michigan power outage map: Thousands of Consumers Energy, Indiana Michigan Power customers affected amid severe weather

Strong storms moving through Lower Michigan left tens of thousands of people without electricity on Friday, with some of the biggest outages reported in Mid-Michigan. As of Friday evening, about 180,000 customers of Consumers Energy were without power, according to the utility’s outage map.

Michigan power outage map: Consumers Energy, I&M customers hit by storms. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

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