Microsoft outage disrupts Colorado jail bond payments, delays release of prisoners

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has announced that the Microsoft outage is disrupting online bond payment processing for individuals held at the county's detention facility.

A Microsoft Outlook outage has prevented Arapahoe County jail officials from receiving notifications needed to process online bond payments, potentially delaying releases. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

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According to the Sheriff's Office, jail officials are currently not receiving the email notifications required to process online bond payments. The issue is linked to the disruption affecting Microsoft's Outlook email service.

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As a result, online bond payments cannot be processed through the usual procedure, potentially delaying the release process for people who have been granted bond.

Deep Dive Why are online bond payments delayed at the Arapahoe County detention facility? The Microsoft outage has disrupted Outlook, so jail officials are not receiving the email notifications needed to process online bond payments. This may delay the release of people who have been granted bond. How can I pay bond in Arapahoe County while Outlook is down? For urgent bond payments, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says people must visit the jail in person. Online payments can resume once Outlook is restored and officials can receive the required notifications. When will online bond payments resume at the Arapahoe County jail? The online process can resume once Outlook services are restored and jail officials receive the necessary notifications. Microsoft had not announced a definitive timeline for fully restoring the affected services.

Also Read: Microsoft outage: Users report issues with Outlook, Microsoft 365, Store and other apps

Until Outlook services are restored, anyone seeking to post bond for the immediate release of an individual must visit the jail in person to complete the payment.

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{{^usCountry}} The Sheriff's Office has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sheriff's Office has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption. {{/usCountry}}

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Those requiring further information or assistance have been advised to contact the detention facility on 720-874-3500.

Global Microsoft outage disrupts multiple services

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The disruption in Arapahoe County comes amid a wider Microsoft outage affecting several of the technology company's services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications.

The outage, which began on 12 November, has affected users across multiple regions, disrupting access to email accounts and other workplace services.

Also Read: Outlook down today: What we know about Microsoft outage hitting email, Teams and 365 worldwide

According to Reuters, Microsoft experienced problems with its Exchange Online infrastructure, which supports cloud-based email services. Users reported difficulties accessing mailboxes, sending and receiving messages, while some connected Microsoft 365 services also experienced interruptions, Reuters reported.

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Microsoft has attributed the disruption to infrastructure and server-related problems, including affected servers becoming unresponsive under traffic. The company has been working to restore services and improve server stability. It has also stated that it is not aware of malicious activity causing the incident, according to The Guardian.

In-person payments remain necessary

For now, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has directed residents to use the in-person payment option for urgent bond transactions.

The online process can resume once Outlook email services are restored and jail officials are able to receive the notifications required to complete payments.