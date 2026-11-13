Microsoft outage disrupts Colorado jail bond payments, delays release of prisoners

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has announced that the Microsoft outage is disrupting online bond payment processing for individuals held at the county's detention facility. A Microsoft Outlook outage has prevented Arapahoe County jail officials from receiving notifications needed to process online bond payments, potentially delaying releases. (Representative Image) (Unsplash) According to the Sheriff's Office, jail officials are currently not receiving the email notifications required to process online bond payments. The issue is linked to the disruption affecting Microsoft's Outlook email service. As a result, online bond payments cannot be processed through the usual procedure, potentially delaying the release process for people who have been granted bond.

Deep Dive Why are online bond payments delayed at the Arapahoe County detention facility? How can I pay bond in Arapahoe County while Outlook is down? When will online bond payments resume at the Arapahoe County jail?

Until Outlook services are restored, anyone seeking to post bond for the immediate release of an individual must visit the jail in person to complete the payment. The Sheriff's Office has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption. Those requiring further information or assistance have been advised to contact the detention facility on 720-874-3500.