Microsoft outage disrupts Colorado jail bond payments, delays release of prisoners
A global Microsoft service disruption has affected online bond payments at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility in Colorado.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has announced that the Microsoft outage is disrupting online bond payment processing for individuals held at the county's detention facility.
According to the Sheriff's Office, jail officials are currently not receiving the email notifications required to process online bond payments. The issue is linked to the disruption affecting Microsoft's Outlook email service.
As a result, online bond payments cannot be processed through the usual procedure, potentially delaying the release process for people who have been granted bond.
Deep Dive
Until Outlook services are restored, anyone seeking to post bond for the immediate release of an individual must visit the jail in person to complete the payment.
The Sheriff's Office has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the disruption.
Those requiring further information or assistance have been advised to contact the detention facility on 720-874-3500.
Global Microsoft outage disrupts multiple services
The disruption in Arapahoe County comes amid a wider Microsoft outage affecting several of the technology company's services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 applications.
The outage, which began on 12 November, has affected users across multiple regions, disrupting access to email accounts and other workplace services.
Also Read: Outlook down today: What we know about Microsoft outage hitting email, Teams and 365 worldwide
According to Reuters, Microsoft experienced problems with its Exchange Online infrastructure, which supports cloud-based email services. Users reported difficulties accessing mailboxes, sending and receiving messages, while some connected Microsoft 365 services also experienced interruptions, Reuters reported.
Microsoft has attributed the disruption to infrastructure and server-related problems, including affected servers becoming unresponsive under traffic. The company has been working to restore services and improve server stability. It has also stated that it is not aware of malicious activity causing the incident, according to The Guardian.
In-person payments remain necessary
For now, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has directed residents to use the in-person payment option for urgent bond transactions.
The online process can resume once Outlook email services are restored and jail officials are able to receive the notifications required to complete payments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More