Mitchell Robinson's free-throw misses vs Celtics aren't surprising: Here's why

Mitchell Robinson tediously practiced his free throws ahead of the New York Knicks' Conference Finals Game 3 vs the Boston Celtics on Saturday. However, nothing came to use when the 27-year-old blundered another FT in front of his home crowd. He was visibly frustrated and angry with himself. But fans shouldn't be surprised. Robinson has made such airballs before, and his percentage has only fallen through the years. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Mitchell Robinson (23)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Just before the Celtics game on Saturday, the Knicks center's free-throw percentage had fallen from 60% as a rookie to under 50%. And this stat stands for a combined of five seasons.

After Robinson's miss in Game 3, with New York trailing Boston by at least 20 points, several fans slammed him on social media. Some of the tweets were plain mockery.

“I will never understand as a professional basketball player how you can’t shoot at least 50 %. Mitchell Robinson you should be ashamed 😂” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“DAWG MITCHELL ROBINSON THE WORST FREE THROW SHOOTER OF ALL TIME 😭😭” another one added.

“As a Celtics fan.. Keep sending Mitchell Robinson to the line 😭😭” a third one mocked.

In the 2024-25 regular season, Mitchell Robinson has a free-throw percentage of 68.4%, having made 13 out of 19 free-throw attempts across 17 games. He averages 1.1 free throw attempts per game. These stats reflect a notable improvement from his career free-throw percentage of 52.2%, with a recent high of 73.3% (11-for-15) in a 15-shot stretch, as noted in a Posting and Toasting article from April 2025.

In an October 2023 statement, Robinson shared that he was actively working on his free throws, stating he shoots 50 free throws after practice each day. He set a clear goal for the 2023-24 season: “Higher [percentage] number than it was last year,” aiming to surpass his previous season’s 48.4% mark.