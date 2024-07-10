More than 2000 pounds of frozen chicken products recalled over Listeria risk in US

More than 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled nationwide in the US over potential Listeria contamination. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that Canada-based importer Al Safa US LLC is recalling 2,010 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be “adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.” Frozen chicken products are being recalled in US over potential Listeria contamination(Representational Image)

Frozen chicken products recalled over Listeria risk

The affected products were produced in Canada on June 5 and imported to the U.S. on June 13 and June 21, USDA said in a statement released Friday. The two products being recalled are:

12.1-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package. 14.11-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

The federal agency revealed that the recall was initiated after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) detected a problem during “routine product testing.” Officials were left concerned after the test results indicated that the product may have been contaminated with the bacteria that causes Listeriosis.

USDA notes that listeriosis is a “serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.” Some of its symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

More severe issues can occur in an infected pregnant woman as the bacteria can cause “miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn,” the health agency said before adding “serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune system.”

FSIS warns that some of the consumers may have kept the recalled products in their freezers. The agency urges those in possession of the affected items not to consume them, adding that they should either be returned to their place of purchase or thrown away.