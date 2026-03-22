Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie posts heartbreaking message after return to Instagram; chilling new ‘target’ emerges
Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and daughter of Nancy Guthrie, has released a new statement along with her family as search continues for the 84-year-old.
Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and daughter of Nancy Guthrie, has released a new statement along with her family as search continues for the 84-year-old. This comes after she reportedly made a quiet return to Instagram, sharing a story about her NBC show.
As per The Daily Mail Savannah reposted a clip from the Friday broadcast which showed her colleagues interact with participants in the non-profit Best Buddies International. It is known for supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Notably, Savannah is a longtime ambassador with the charity. She is reported to have posted three yellow heart emojis over the clip. The Instagram story could not be accessed on her profile when checked by HT.com.
Amid this, the Guthrie family, including sister Annie and brother Camron have released a new statement.
Guthrie family issues new statement
“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” they said.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni speaks out for 'first time' amid kidnapping; ex-SWAT gives big update on Annie, Savannah
The Guthrie family added “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”
The family continued “We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”
It was co-signed by Camron and his wife Kristine, Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni, and Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman.
Savannah Guthrie the ‘target’ in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping?
Former FBI special agent Harry Trombitas indicated that Guthrie's kidnapping might not be motivated by money. He hinted at a more personal motive like revenge.
“'[The motive] could be for revenge of some type, anger, or it could be for a third purpose that we're just not even aware of,” he said, turning focus onto Savannah, the celebrity in the Guthrie family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More