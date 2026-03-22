Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie posts heartbreaking message after return to Instagram; chilling new ‘target’ emerges

Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and daughter of Nancy Guthrie, has released a new statement along with her family as search continues for the 84-year-old. This comes after she reportedly made a quiet return to Instagram, sharing a story about her NBC show. Savannah Guthrie, along with siblings Annie and Camron, and their spouses, released a statement about Nancy Guthrie. (X/@MarioNawfal)

As per The Daily Mail Savannah reposted a clip from the Friday broadcast which showed her colleagues interact with participants in the non-profit Best Buddies International. It is known for supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Notably, Savannah is a longtime ambassador with the charity. She is reported to have posted three yellow heart emojis over the clip. The Instagram story could not be accessed on her profile when checked by HT.com.

Amid this, the Guthrie family, including sister Annie and brother Camron have released a new statement.

Guthrie family issues new statement “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” they said.

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The Guthrie family added “We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

The family continued “We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

It was co-signed by Camron and his wife Kristine, Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni, and Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman.