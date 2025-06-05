Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit

Reuters |
Jun 05, 2025 08:32 AM IST

NATO-DEFENCE/SPENDING:NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit

By Lili Bayer, Sabine Siebold and Andrew Gray

NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit
NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit

BRUSSELS, - NATO defence ministers will gather in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to meet Donald Trump’s demand for significant increases in spending, less than three weeks ahead of a key summit of the alliance in The Hague.

The U.S. president has said NATO allies should boost investment in defence to 5% of gross domestic product, up from the current target of 2%.

Diplomats say the European allies understand that hiking defence expenditure is the price of ensuring a continued U.S. commitment to the continent’s security and that keeping America on board means allowing Trump to be able to declare a win on his 5% demand during the summit, scheduled for June 24-25.

"We have to go further and we have to go faster," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters on Wednesday.

"A new defence investment plan will be at the heart of the NATO summit in The Hague," he added.

In a bid to meet Trump’s 5% goal, Rutte has proposed alliance members boost defence spending to 3.5% of GDP and commit a further 1.5% to broader security-related spending, Reuters has reported.

But details of the new investment plan will likely continue to be negotiated until the very eve of the NATO summit.

"We have to find a realistic compromise between what is necessary and what is possible really to spend," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

Countries remain divided over the timeline for a new pledge.

"There's not unlimited time," U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told reporters on Wednesday.

Rutte has proposed reaching the 5% by 2032 – a date that some eastern European states consider too distant but which some others see as too early and unrealistic given current spending and industrial production levels.

A 2032 target is "definitely too late", Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene said on Wednesday, arguing for a target of 2030 at the latest.

There is also an ongoing debate over how to define "defence-related" spending, which might include spending on cybersecurity and certain types of infrastructure.

"The aim is to find a definition that is precise enough to cover only real security-related investments, and at the same time broad enough to allow for national specifics," said one NATO diplomat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / NATO ministers to discuss defence spending hike ahead of key summit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On