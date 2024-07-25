Nearly 20 types of vegetables sold at Aldi and Walmart recalled over Listeria risk

Several types of vegetables sold at popular grocery chains like Aldi, Kroger, and Walmart have been recalled over possible Listeria contamination. The recall was announced as part of an expansion of a previous Cucumber recall notice issued by the FDA on July 12. The affected products include produce and bagged vegetables sold in multiple states. Vegetables sold at popular grocery chains like Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger have been recalled over Listeria risk(Representational Image)

Why are vegetables being recalled?

“Out of an abundance of caution, Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, OH, is expanding its July 12, 2024, recall to include additional produce because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” said FDA in a statement released July 22.

The recall comes just days after a multi-state Listeria outbreak linked with deli meat was reported in the United States. According to a warning issued by the CDC last week, the outbreak claimed the lives of two people and left 28 hospitalised. Those who contracted the illness noted consuming meat sold at a deli.

“Wiers Farm Inc., in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), began its investigation in response to original findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD),” the statement continued.

“This expansion is in response to that investigation. Products involved in this expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 (2024). Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation,” it added.

ALSO READ: Chick-fil-A testing regular french fries; fans left worried about waffle fries' future

Which states are affected by the recall?

The recall affects the following 18 states:

Connecticut Delaware Illinois Indiana Kentucky Maine Maryland Michigan Missouri New Jersey New York North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania Rhode Island Tennessee Virginia West Virginia

ALSO READ: ‘Dark oxygen’ is being produced 13,000 feet below ocean surface, ground-breaking study finds

What products have been recalled?

Walmart:

The vegetable products that are being recalled and were sold at select Walmart stores are:

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - 16 oz bag Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - 16 oz bag Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – variable weight bag Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – 2 lb. bag Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – 4 oz bag Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – 2 count tray Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – 2 count tray Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – 2 count tray Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – 2 count tray

Aldi:

Recalled products that were sold at select Aldi stores are:

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

Others:

Affected products that were sold either individually or by the pound across different retail stores (Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save, and more) include: