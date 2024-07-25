 Nearly 20 types of vegetables sold at Aldi and Walmart recalled over Listeria risk - Hindustan Times
Nearly 20 types of vegetables sold at Aldi and Walmart recalled over Listeria risk

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 25, 2024 09:31 PM IST

The recall comes just days after a multi-state Listeria outbreak linked with deli meat was reported in the United States

Several types of vegetables sold at popular grocery chains like Aldi, Kroger, and Walmart have been recalled over possible Listeria contamination. The recall was announced as part of an expansion of a previous Cucumber recall notice issued by the FDA on July 12. The affected products include produce and bagged vegetables sold in multiple states.

Vegetables sold at popular grocery chains like Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger have been recalled over Listeria risk(Representational Image)
Vegetables sold at popular grocery chains like Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger have been recalled over Listeria risk(Representational Image)

Why are vegetables being recalled?

“Out of an abundance of caution, Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, OH, is expanding its July 12, 2024, recall to include additional produce because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” said FDA in a statement released July 22.

The recall comes just days after a multi-state Listeria outbreak linked with deli meat was reported in the United States. According to a warning issued by the CDC last week, the outbreak claimed the lives of two people and left 28 hospitalised. Those who contracted the illness noted consuming meat sold at a deli.

“Wiers Farm Inc., in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), began its investigation in response to original findings reported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD),” the statement continued.

“This expansion is in response to that investigation. Products involved in this expanded recall were packed between July 5-12 (2024). Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation,” it added.

Which states are affected by the recall?

The recall affects the following 18 states:

  1. Connecticut
  2. Delaware
  3. Illinois
  4. Indiana
  5. Kentucky
  6. Maine
  7. Maryland
  8. Michigan
  9. Missouri
  10. New Jersey
  11. New York
  12. North Carolina
  13. Ohio
  14. Pennsylvania
  15. Rhode Island
  16. Tennessee
  17. Virginia
  18. West Virginia

What products have been recalled?

Walmart:

The vegetable products that are being recalled and were sold at select Walmart stores are:

  1. Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - 16 oz bag
  2. Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - 16 oz bag
  3. Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – variable weight bag
  4. Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – 2 lb. bag
  5. Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – 4 oz bag
  6. Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – 2 count tray
  7. Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – 2 count tray
  8. Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – 2 count tray
  9. Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – 2 count tray

Aldi:

Recalled products that were sold at select Aldi stores are:

  1. Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
  2. Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

Others:

Affected products that were sold either individually or by the pound across different retail stores (Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save, and more) include:

  1. Anaheim peppers
  2. Cilantro – sold in bunches
  3. Cubanelle peppers
  4. Cucumber – whole
  5. Green beans
  6. Green Bell Pepper
  7. Habanero peppers
  8. Hungarian Wax peppers
  9. Jalapeno peppers
  10. Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
  11. Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
  12. Pickling Cucumber
  13. Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
  14. Poblano peppers
  15. Serrano peppers
  16. Tomatillos

News / World News / US News / Nearly 20 types of vegetables sold at Aldi and Walmart recalled over Listeria risk
Follow Us On