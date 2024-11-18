New York horror: 14-year-old girl leaps to her death from luxury SoHo apartment building

A girl, 14, leaped to her death from a luxury SoHo apartment building on Sunday, November 17, cops have said. The incident took place at about 7:20 am. An NYPD spokesperson said that following the tragedy, police were notified of an unconscious girl at 101 Wooster Street, New York Post reported. 14-year-old girl leaps to her death from luxury SoHo apartment building (Pixabay - representational image)

The victim could not be saved and was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources said the girl lived with her family on the third and fourth floors of the building. The units reportedly sell for upwards of $5 million. The incident is under investigation, cops confirmed.

Similar incident last year

A similar incident took place about a year back when a man jumped to his death from the Deutsche Bank Center roof before plunging through the popular 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. The victim was tragically sliced in half before hitting the pavement. Celebrities like Jay-Z, Cynthia Nixon and Tom Brady own apartments in the complex.

A building employee told New York Daily News at the time that the marquee cut the man in half. One of his arms was found across the street. The man, who was believed not to be a guest at the hotel, took a service elevator to the roof before leaping. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place at the 80 Columbus Circle address in Midtown, the Daily Mail reported. The body of the man was seen lying on the street, with glass and debris strewn around it. The twin luxury glass tower building from where he jumped can reportedly sell for $19 million, reports said at the time.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).