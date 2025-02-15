Menu Explore
New York police find body of missing man they say was tortured for more than a month by 5 people

AP |
Feb 15, 2025 03:36 AM IST

New York police find body of missing man they say was tortured for more than a month by 5 people

CANANDAIGUA, NY — New York State Police charged five people Friday in the murder of a missing man who authorities said died following repeated acts of violence and torture for more than a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field.

The victim, Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man originally from Minnesota, was reported missing on Feb. 9. Police said he arrived in New York in September and had lost contact with loved ones.

Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop that includes the Finger Lakes region, said the facts and circumstances of the case were “beyond depraved" and “by far the worst” homicide investigation the office has ever been part of.

“No human being should have to endure what Sam endured,” he said, during televised news conference. Police did not share many details of the case, noting it remained under active investigation.

When asked if Nordquist's torture and death were considered a hate crime, Capt. Kelly Swift the New York State Police Troop E’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation said police hadn't ruled it out but stressed the investigation was continuing. Investigators also need to determine Nordquist's relationship with the suspects as well as the suspects' relationships with one another.

Those arrested include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. All five were charged with second-degree murder after police on Thursday searched a room at the Patty's Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last place Nordquist was known to be staying.

All five were being held in police custody, pending arraignment. It was unclear whether any had obtained an attorney.

The investigation has so far revealed a “deeply disturbing pattern of abuse” that ultimately resulted in Nordquist's death, said Swift, who called it “one of the most horrific crimes” she has ever investigated in her 20-year law enforcement career.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
See More
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
