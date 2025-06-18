KANANASKIS, Alberta - France will host the next G7 summit at the Alpine spa resort town of Evian-les-Bains in June 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, vowing to keep unity and work closely with trusted partners to weigh more on the world. Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps, Macron says

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,

Japan, the United States and the European Union will meet between June 14-16, French officials said.

Bordering Switzerland on the shores of Lake Geneva, Evian,

already hosted the G7 in 2003.

It was remembered for being the first time that Russia had been invited to join to broaden the club to the G8.

Russia was kicked out of the group in 2014 after it

annexed Crimea from Ukraine, but U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said it had been a big mistake to expel Russia, highlighting the differences among traditional allies.

When asked whether next year's event could be a G6 after Trump surprisingly left this year's gathering in the Canadian Rockies a day earlier, Macron dismissed the notion that Trump had not been engaged.

"I wouldn't say it was an empty-chair policy. He was here, including for the most important debates," Macron said.

"He missed only one session of the actual G7, and we spoke about all the subjects, including at dinner. I don't think it would be fair or respectful to the Canadian presidency to say that."

Macron said next year's gathering would also see different formats.

