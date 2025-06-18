Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps, Macron says

Reuters |
Jun 18, 2025 02:56 AM IST

US-G7-SUMMIT-FRANCE-MACRON:Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps, Macron says

KANANASKIS, Alberta - France will host the next G7 summit at the Alpine spa resort town of Evian-les-Bains in June 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, vowing to keep unity and work closely with trusted partners to weigh more on the world.

Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps, Macron says
Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps, Macron says

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy,

Japan, the United States and the European Union will meet between June 14-16, French officials said.

Bordering Switzerland on the shores of Lake Geneva, Evian,

already hosted the G7 in 2003.

It was remembered for being the first time that Russia had been invited to join to broaden the club to the G8.

Russia was kicked out of the group in 2014 after it

annexed Crimea from Ukraine, but U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said it had been a big mistake to expel Russia, highlighting the differences among traditional allies.

When asked whether next year's event could be a G6 after Trump surprisingly left this year's gathering in the Canadian Rockies a day earlier, Macron dismissed the notion that Trump had not been engaged.

"I wouldn't say it was an empty-chair policy. He was here, including for the most important debates," Macron said.

"He missed only one session of the actual G7, and we spoke about all the subjects, including at dinner. I don't think it would be fair or respectful to the Canadian presidency to say that."

Macron said next year's gathering would also see different formats.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Next G7 leaders summit to take place at Evian in French Alps, Macron says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On