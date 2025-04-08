Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not all Chinese ship fees will be implemented, USTR Greer says

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2025 11:03 PM IST

USA-TRUMP/TARIFFS-SHIPBUILDING (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Not all Chinese ship fees will be implemented, USTR Greer says

WASHINGTON, - U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told lawmakers on Tuesday that not all of the agency's proposed multimillion-dollar fees for Chinese-built ships to dock at U.S. ports will be implemented, and they may not be cumulative.

Not all Chinese ship fees will be implemented, USTR Greer says
Not all Chinese ship fees will be implemented, USTR Greer says

Greer told a Senate Finance Committee hearing that the proposals were made to address a lack of shipbuilding in the United States, and that USTR would take time and listen to stakeholders to ensure that it gets the incentives right.

He said the port fees were "proposed actions or series of potential revenue" that could be used to incentivize shipbuilding in the United States.

"They're not all going to be implemented. They're not all going to be stacked," Greer said.

U.S. steelmakers and the industry's unions praised the proposal but were outnumbered by opponents.

Farmers, energy producers

, chemical and construction companies, and

domestic vessel operators

testified in hearings in March that the plan would saddle them with costs that could put them out of business.

At the same time, domestic port operators warned the fees could spark supply chain chaos reminiscent of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maritime experts and attorneys said the language in the

proposal

published in February is vague.

Among other things, they said the fees - which apply to China-based operators, fleets with ships built in China and operators with prospective orders for China-made vessels - could be cumulative and in some cases could reach $3.5 million per port call.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Not all Chinese ship fees will be implemented, USTR Greer says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On