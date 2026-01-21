NRI earning ₹1.6 annually in US sparks debate with one question, netizens say ‘this isn’t a luxury everyone has’
An Indian-origin NRI debates a ₹90 lakh annual salary offer in Bengaluru, which is less than his US income.
Is an annual salary of ₹90 lakh sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle in Bengaluru? This discussion took place when an Indian-origin professional residing in the United States shared his intentions to return to India after spending over a decade abroad on Reddit. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.
Also Read: NRI opens up about why moving back to India feels harder than moving to the US: 'It's complicated'
All on NRI's profession and pay
The user, who possesses a PhD in Chemical Engineering and boasts over 12 years of experience in a highly specialized sector, currently earns approximately $190,000 annually in the US, which is nearly ₹1.6 crore, not including stock options that are set to vest in 2026.
“This is a major sticking point for me because I planned to pay off our villa in India when the stocks vest. We are planning to relocate to India to care for our parents,” the NRI wrote on Reddit.
Despite the attractive salary, the NRI's main concern is family. The NRI wishes to return to Bengaluru to be closer to his elderly parents. Nevertheless, a job offer from a multinational corporation in the city has put him in a dilemma. The company has offered a comprehensive package of ₹90 lakh annually, with a base salary of ₹74 lakh, which represents a considerable decrease from his present income.
Redditors react
Several users expressed that the offer was more than sufficient within the Indian context. “Don’t overthink it, this is a good move. You can always come back since you have US passport this isn’t a luxury everyone has,” one user remarked.
Several others highlighted that ₹90 lakh firmly positions an individual in the upper income tier in India, enabling a comfortable lifestyle, even in a city such as Bengaluru.
“If you are close to getting US citizenship, get it before any plans to move. 90L is a good salary if you need to move. Typical expenses will be 3 lakhs per month. And stay close to workplace,” another stated.
However, some people also stated that the amount is not enough to survive in Bengaluru.
“Sorry to break it you! 90 LPA CTC is peanuts in BLR. it is going to be hand-to-mouth living for you! negotiate and say you can water the boss's garden to get a better offer!” a third person stated.
“Bruh you have to drive cab for paying your rent, not enough,” one more commented.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk