NRI earning ₹1.6 annually in US sparks debate with one question, netizens say ‘this isn’t a luxury everyone has’

Is an annual salary of ₹90 lakh sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle in Bengaluru? This discussion took place when an Indian-origin professional residing in the United States shared his intentions to return to India after spending over a decade abroad on Reddit. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post. An NRI professional is considering relocating to Bengaluru with a job offer of ₹90 lakh annually. While many believe it's sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle, some express concerns about high living costs in the city compared to his current income of ₹1.6 crore in the US.

All on NRI's profession and pay The user, who possesses a PhD in Chemical Engineering and boasts over 12 years of experience in a highly specialized sector, currently earns approximately $190,000 annually in the US, which is nearly ₹1.6 crore, not including stock options that are set to vest in 2026.

“This is a major sticking point for me because I planned to pay off our villa in India when the stocks vest. We are planning to relocate to India to care for our parents,” the NRI wrote on Reddit.

Despite the attractive salary, the NRI's main concern is family. The NRI wishes to return to Bengaluru to be closer to his elderly parents. Nevertheless, a job offer from a multinational corporation in the city has put him in a dilemma. The company has offered a comprehensive package of ₹90 lakh annually, with a base salary of ₹74 lakh, which represents a considerable decrease from his present income.