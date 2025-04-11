NYC West Village penthouse listed for record-breaking $8.75 million

A penthouse at a project under development on a cobblestoned Manhattan street is getting listed for $87.5 million, a record-high price for the area south of 14th Street. The penthouse is the largest in its neighbourhood near the Hudson river(Pexel)

The duplex condo at 140 Jane St. in the West Village will offer views of the Hudson River from its floor-to-ceiling windows. The apartment, with a wraparound terrace and three balconies, is also one of the largest in the neighborhood with 9,532 square feet (886 square meters) of indoor space.

Developer Aurora Capital Associates sees the condo’s price tag — 46% higher than the most expensive completed sale downtown — as realistic given the lack of comparable inventory or potential for future construction in the landmarked neighborhood. Most of the other units in the boutique building have been scooped up quickly, according to Tara King-Brown, the Corcoran Group agent who’s leading sales at the project.

Buyers have been “people who really understand the West Village and the scarcity of the product,” King-Brown said.

They’re also people with enough wealth that the recent stock market turmoil isn’t likely to deter them from purchasing a home that won’t be ready to move into until late 2026, at the earliest.

Since Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group began quietly pitching the project last summer, nine of its 14 units have gone into contract for a combined $238 million. Three of those apartments had asking prices of $40 million or more. A 5,700-square-foot penthouse was listed at $45 million, or $7,960 a square foot — a record price on that basis for a downtown apartment.

The building is in a neighborhood that’s seen a dramatic influx of wealth over the past quarter century, as condo developments rose in old parking lots and luxury clothing stores popped up among the former meatpacking warehouses. Across Jane Street is San Vicente West Village, the newly opened outpost of one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive private clubs.

Buyers at 140 Jane are people who might otherwise consider buying a townhouse in the neighborhood but prefer the ease of living on a single floor or want access to the amenities in a new, full-service building, King-Brown said. Those include a fitness center leading to a 50-foot (15.2-meter) lap pool, a hot tub, steam room and sauna.

Leroy Street Studio’s apartment designs are meant to be spacious and sophisticated, with white oak floors and kitchen cabinetry. All the units have western exposures facing the Hudson and most have their own outdoor space. Residents arriving by car will pass through a motorized gate into a porte cochere, and parking would be available in an automated garage that sends cars well below street level.

Deals elsewhere in the neighborhood have reached price levels that are more common at the glitzy skyscrapers on Billionaires Row in Midtown. So far, the costliest completed transaction in the West Village was the $60 million resale last month of a 5,840-square-foot duplex at 150 Charles St. And a newer development a few blocks south may top that: A five-bedroom condo at 80 Clarkson is being marketed at $63 million. Penthouses at that project haven’t yet been priced.

On Billionaires Row, a four-story spread atop the tower at 111 W. 57th St. — the second-tallest residential building in the US, with sweeping views of Central Park — was listed earlier this month for $110 million.