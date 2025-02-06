Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parked Delta plane apparently struck by Japan Airlines plane that was taxiing at Seattle airport

AP |
Feb 06, 2025 02:56 AM IST

Parked Delta plane apparently struck by Japan Airlines plane that was taxiing at Seattle airport

SEATTLE — A Japan Airlines plane that was taxiing on the tarmac of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport apparently struck the tail of a parked Delta aircraft on Wednesday morning, airport authorities said.

Parked Delta plane apparently struck by Japan Airlines plane that was taxiing at Seattle airport
Parked Delta plane apparently struck by Japan Airlines plane that was taxiing at Seattle airport

Authorities responded to the incident around 10:17 a.m., the airport said on X. There were no injuries, and airport authorities were working to get the passengers off the airplane and bring them back to the terminal.

Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau said in an email that its Boeing 737 was waiting to have ice removed from its exterior when the wing tip of another aircraft reportedly made contact with its tail. Deicing, as it's known, can occur before a flight begins to taxi to the runway, she said.

There were 142 passengers onboard Delta flight 1921 to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and they were being transferred to a new aircraft, she said. There were no reports of injuries for crew or passengers.

Japan Airlines did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Jason Chan, one of the passengers on the Delta flight, said the plane “jiggled back and forth” and shook a little bit when the collision occurred. Shortly after, the captain announced that the plane's tail had been hit. Passengers remained calm, Chan said, and eventually left the plane to be bused back to the terminal.

Chan said the whole incident seemed “surreal,” but that he and the six friends he was traveling with were making the most of it while waiting in the lounge for their rescheduled flight.

Airport operations were minimally impacted as the incident occurred on a taxi lane, authorities said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On