Philly jet crash: Mom and ailing daughter who died ‘never left’ each other's side, 'They entered eternity together’

A Facebook post has revealed more details about Valentina Guzman Murillo, 11, and her mother Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, 31, who were victims of the Philadelphia plane crash last week. Murillo was heading home to Mexico after receiving life-saving treatment in the US. The girl, who suffered from spina bifida, had only just finished treatment for ailments including a pressure sore.

In a recent Facebook post, Susan Marie Fasino wrote that she helped the mother and daughter “get to Philadelphia shriners.” The child was a patient of Shriners Children’s Philadelphia.

‘They lived every moment together and they entered eternity together’

“It is with tremendous grief that I can say that the child and her mother who were tragically killed in the plane crash in Philadelphia were from Ensenada, and we helped them get to Philadelphia shriners for desperately needed medical care,” Fasino wrote.

“There has been such media coverage, some accurate, some not , so I can now report what we know . The child was receiving care for a pressure sore that she had from her Spina bífida condition. She had numerous health challenges and was very frail . The plan was to bring them home to live out the rest of her life surrounded with love and with her adoring family,” she continued.

Fasino added, “Her mother was one of the most adoring attentive mothers a child could ever have . She literally never left her side . They lived here in Ensenada with her incredible grandparents who fought alongside Valentina’s mother for the best quality of life possible . She was deeply loved and adored . They lived every moment together and they entered eternity together . Her family is extremely close and supporting. The last 6 months of her life she received the best medical care and her mom had peace knowing that she finally was getting the help she desperately fought for her whole life . I am forever thankful to Shriners hospital for providing this for both of them . Please give the family time to process and deal with their tremendous loss and grief.”

Fasino urged people to pray with her. “May we continue to fight the good fight alongside parents like this to improve quality of life to children who need help no matter the country where they were born,” she wrote.

The other people who died as a result of the Learjet 55’s crash were identified as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales; co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez; Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo; paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla; and a bystander on the ground. As many as 22 other people were injured.