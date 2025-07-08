Planned Parenthood Gets Cut Off

Democrats know how to put lipstick on a pig. In 2022 they tarted up the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it a necessary makeover for the pandemic-scarred economy. Only after jamming the bill through Congress did they let the mask drop. President Biden never said another word about what it would do for inflation. He touted it instead as “the most significant climate-change law ever.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act needs no cosmetics. The Medicaid work requirements and border funding are naturally gorgeous, and the extension of the 2017 tax cuts is a perfect 10. But beneath the surface is where the true beauty lies: It’s the most significant pro-life law ever.

The bill, which President Trump signed on July 4, cuts off Medicaid funding to nonprofit abortion clinics no matter what other health-related services they offer—or claim to. Planned Parenthood will of course be hardest hit. The nation’s largest abortion provider warns that 200 of its 600 “health centers” will be forced to close when the federal spigot runs dry. That is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard.

Federal law already disallows the use of taxpayer money to pay for abortion. But any kid with an allowance knows that money is fungible. Planned Parenthood pockets the Medicaid funding it gets for the cancer screenings and mental-health counseling it supposedly does. It then uses the money to pay for abortions. A third of the organization’s funding comes from the federal government.

Social conservatives have dreamed for decades about bankrupting Planned Parenthood. Principal credit for this aspect of the big, beautiful victory belongs not to Mr. Trump but to Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Congressional Republicans, as a whole, are to the right of the president on abortion. But give Mr. Trump a large gold star for simply letting it happen, despite his liberal inclinations on such matters.

You can imagine a scenario in which the pro-life provisions of a bill like this got watered down or dropped during complex negotiations. That didn’t happen here, and pro-lifers who are put off by Mr. Trump’s style ought to tip their caps, even if doing so complexifies their understanding of the moral dimensions of his presidency. The Trump administrations have been good for social conservatives.

For all the beauty of the one big bill, the reaction to the abortion-funding provision is bound to get ugly. It’s the nature of the beast. The president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California called it “nothing short of cruelty for cruelty’s sake.” Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson is claiming in interviews that the new law will be “devastating” for patients who live in what she calls “maternity healthcare deserts.”

None of that adds up. Planned Parenthood’s defenders insist that abortion is only a small part of what the organization does. They claim its core business is providing poor women in underserved areas with access to cancer screenings, mental-health counseling and birth control. If that’s the case, and so much vital healthcare provision is at stake, why get so worked up about the abortions? Why not let the controversial aspect of the business go and keep doing the Lord’s work?

Because the vital healthcare claim is hogwash, and everyone knows it. Killing babies is what Planned Parenthood does, to the tune of 400,000 a year. Abortion—not pap tests or mental health—is the reason for its existence. Take that away and Planned Parenthood is nothing more than a glorified school nurse’s office.

Think about what goes on in an abortion clinic. I don’t want to ruin your day, but spend a few minutes thinking about what an abortion really is—how it’s performed and what it means. Uncle Sam has been indirectly subsidizing this butchery for decades. So, yes, the end of the relationship between taxpayers and the abortion industry is a beautiful thing. It’s OK to say it out loud.

Planned Parenthood is a decentralized, affiliate organization, more like a franchise business than a nationwide chain. Headquarters doesn’t directly run local clinics. This structure makes it likely that Planned Parenthood won’t go away anytime soon, despite all the wailing. Remember Acorn, the progressive network of community organizers that got caught fraudulently registering voters during the Obama administration? A Republican Congress defunded it, leading the national umbrella organization to dissolve itself, but local affiliates carried on under different names. Expect the same from Planned Parenthood.

The fight continues. Rust never sleeps. The important thing for pro-lifers is to stay engaged. With victories at the Supreme Court and in Congress, social conservatives are getting what they always wanted. This is a disorienting feeling for a movement that conceives of itself as a silent majority and had begun to believe that the horrors of abortion would be a permanent feature of American life.

In an ugly world, beauty has found a way.

Mr. Hennessey is the Journal’s deputy editorial features editor.