Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get new ‘Royal titles’ as new portraits depict them as…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their Royal duties and moved to the US four years ago, have been depicted as “historic Royals” in new artworks by an artist who painted a portrait of the Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been depicted as "historic royals" in artwork created by Dan Llywelyn Hall.(PA)

A new collection of artwork by Dan Llywelyn Hall includes pieces that depict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Royals from the past with their illustrious titles.

At the age of 32, the Welsh Rugby Union permitted Hall to create the portrait of the late monarch, with the Queen sitting for him at Windsor Castle in 2012.

Following the Queen's portrait, he has created several royal pieces, such as an artwork commemorating William's becoming a dad, Charles' coronation ceremony and a live painting of the Queen's state funeral.

For the Society of Antiquaries, Hall has now created ten new portraits that draw inspiration from royalty throughout history.

Their 150th anniversary celebration of the society's exhibition, The Reign, will take place at Burlington House in Piccadilly, London. An auction will be held to raise funds for the digitisation and cataloging of over 25,000 prints and drawings from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Meghan and Harry receive new titles

Two works by Hall represent Harry as Charles Edward Stuart, popularly known as Bonnie Prince Charlie, and Meghan as Dame Elizabeth Grey, Queen of England by marriage.

“The royal family is possibly the most enthralling longest-running drama in history, the inspiration of theatre, books and every art form," he stated, as per The Mirror.

Explaining the reason behind creating Harry and Meghan's portraits, Hall stated, “In Harry's case, I have entered the story before he met Meghan the young party-goer with his future very much in the balance, a bit like the Bonnie Prince I have likened him to.”

He went on to say that he believes there might be a subtle irony and something grounded in casting Meghan as the White Queen, potentially the most powerful "outsider" in Royal history.

Also Read: Prince Harry planning to 'fly over' to UK after refusing to just be…

Know more about Society of Antiquaries

The Society of Antiquaries, which has been working for over 300 years, features items that Hall hailed as "extraordinary riches" and "a treasure chest."

The public can visit the Reign exhibition at Burlington House in Mayfair, central London, from June 28. A live auction featuring guest auctioneer Matthew Haley, a frequent presenter on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, will take place on July 4.