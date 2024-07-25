Prince Harry ‘hoping to join’ Indian Billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding in UK because…

Prince Harry has reportedly expressed interest in attending the upcoming UK celebrations of Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding. Sources suggest the Duke is keen to mingle with the couple and their high-profile guests, hoping to potentially boost his profile and financial standing in the Hollywood circle. Prince Harry ‘hoping to pop in’ Indian Billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding in UK

Harry and Meghan weren’t present at Ananat-Radhika’s Mumbai, India wedding. At the same time, A-listers like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and others attended, and now they are said to be on the guest list for upcoming celebrations.

Prince Harry to ‘pop in’ Ambani’s wedding celebrations

The world’s richest wedding, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s union, which concluded on July 12 with a staggering $600 million price tag and a guest list of 5,000 elite individuals, is set to continue. According to reports, Prince Harry is eager to join the celebrations as the four-month global wedding tour moves to the UK. Earlier it was reported that the Duke was willing to join celebrations in India itself.

The Ambanis have booked the prestigious Stoke Park in Berkshire until September for the next phase of post-wedding celebrations. The Seven-star hotel reservation is rumored to cost a jaw-dropping £562 million. To accommodate the lavish event, the 850 members of the golf club have been advised to steer clear of the venue, which has clearly created some controversy but is likely to upstage the celebrations.

‘Desperate desire by the Sussexes’- Expert

Now, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has expressed his views on the Sussexes' "desperate desire" to be seen at what he describes as a list of high-profile events.

“I would say that, for example, in Hollywood, if you look at the list, say of those who in one way or another supported the royal family recently,” he told Sun. “There's a host of celebrities who are interested in or supportive of royalty,” the expert added.

Ever since moving to California in 2020, royal watchers have observed that the famous guests at the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials are no longer considered part of their tight circle. The expert highlighted that Tom Cruise has become acquainted with the royals following his involvement in various of their gatherings.

"We've had Tom Cruise on several royal events, in fact,” he said. “There's no doubt at all that. He is very in with the royals.”

The feud with Beckhams

Richard Fitzwilliams mentioned the highly publicized rift between the Sussexes and their former close friends, David and Victoria Beckham. “The Beckhams were reportedly close to Harry and Meghan, and also reports have been pretty consistent that the couples have fallen out.”

He mentioned the reports about them going to the Ambani wedding and pointed out that the wedding's lavishness, similar to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, suggests it's a kind of show the Sussexes would like to be a part of.