Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion 'unlikely' as tension deepens: ‘Still very upset with his brother…’

A royal reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry seems to be a far-fetched dream as an expert has doubts about its possibility. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken several swings at the royal family’s reputation and made their private matters the topic of public discussions since they stepped back from their royal duties. Tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry appear to be insurmountable as trust has been broken, particularly following Harry's memoir. Experts suggest William is unlikely to reconcile with his brother amidst ongoing family pressures. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

These actions have drifted them further away from the royal fold and created tensions, especially between the royal brothers. Expert Duncan Larcombe admitted to The Mirror that the chances of reconciliation seem to be slim with Harry having an upward hill to climb to gain back his brother’s trust.

Also Read: Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘will never professionally separate’ like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘upset’ with Prince Harry’s ‘behaviour’

The expert told the news outlet, “[A reunion] is possible, you can never say never. But as far as we know, William is still very upset by his brother's behaviour and has broken that trust, that is so important to the royals, as they don't lift a curtain on the institution. They don't go and sell information and stories or cash in on stories by giving interviews."

He continued, “It's their number #1 rule and it's tended to operate for everyone else as a one strike and you're out - a member of staff, an ex-bodyguard or even a friend of the family. They tend to get completely stone-walled from then on and forever.”

Despite the ongoing tensions, Larcombe suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton may be closely following the new German documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince. This documentary explores the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Montecito, California, after they stepped down from their royal duties.

He shared with the news outlet, "I think there's a strong chance they would probably have someone watch it on their behalf, just so they can flag up anything that needs addressing. William is a bit better than Harry at ignoring what's said about him, but he still does take interest."

Also Read: Donald Trump receives ‘Patriot of the Year’ award at Long Island event, says ‘we had such a spectacular election’

The rift between the royal brothers

Previously, claims were made by former Royal BBC correspondent Jennie Bond, who suggested that Prince William is deeply hurt by the actions of his brother, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle. According to Bond, William is so upset by their behaviour, that he has made the decision to completely distance himself from Harry.

Talking to Times Radio, she divulged, “I think as far as William is concerned, Harry really doesn't exist." She added, “William has enough pressure on his heart and his head, with his wife [Princess of Wales] and her ongoing cancer treatment, and his father [King Charles], his job and his kids that I don't think he's got any room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother...I think William has disowned Harry."

In addition, Prince Harry’s memoir had tipped the Duke of Whales over the edge, reportedly resulting in widening the gap between the brothers over the years. An insider close to William and Kate told The Daily Beast, “Both sides understand each other's position clearly now. William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry's memoir. They don't speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable."