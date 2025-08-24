Chandigarh, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention after the US paused work visas for all foreign truck drivers following a tragic accident in Florida involving a Punjabi trucker. Punjab minister seeks Centre's intervention after US pauses visas for foreign truck drivers

Harjinder Singh, 28, is facing charges of vehicular homicide in the US after three persons were killed when he allegedly took a wrong turn while driving a truck on a Florida highway, according to a media report.

Singh, who fled to California after the incident, has been brought back to Florida following arrest, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

The accused hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Around a week after the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause on issuing work visas for commercial truck drivers, claiming they are endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Arora said, “I am writing to you on behalf of the government of Punjab to draw your immediate attention to a deeply concerning situation affecting the Punjabi diaspora in the United States.

“Recent reports, including those published in leading Indian newspapers, indicate that the US government has halted the issuance of work visas for commercial drivers. This action reportedly follows a tragic accident in Florida involving a Punjabi-origin truck driver.

"While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this incident and the need for justice, the subsequent broad policy of pausing visas is causing immense distress among the estimated 1.50 lakh Punjabis working in the US trucking industry.”

Arora said that for decades, the Punjabi community members have been the backbone of the American supply chain, valued for their hard work and resilience.

“A blanket restriction in response to the alleged actions of one individual is unjust and threatens the livelihoods of thousands of law-abiding individuals, who contribute significantly to the US economy and to India's reputation abroad,” Arora said.

The actions of a single individual should not be used to penalise an entire, hardworking community, he said.

Seeking Jaishankar’s intervention, Arora urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in the US to engage with the American authorities at the highest level to seek immediate clarification on the scope and expected duration of the visa pause.

“It should be conveyed to the concerned officials that the actions of an individual must not lead to a policy that unjustly penalises an entire community,” Arora said.

A balanced and transparent mechanism should be established to ensure fair opportunities for the eligible drivers from India, he added.

“Your proactive support and diplomatic engagement in this matter will provide much-needed assurance to our constituents and reaffirm the government of India's unwavering commitment to the welfare of its diaspora,” Arora said.

Meanwhile, the North American Punjabi Association has also written to Jaishankar, urging him to intervene and ensure fair treatment of Harjinder Singh.

In the letter, NA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said Singh and his family must not be left alone in this critical time.

“The accident was an unfortunate incident, and while due legal process will take its course, it is essential that Singh's rights are protected, and that he receives all possible assistance from the Indian government,” Chahal said.

He said thousands of Punjabi truckers in the US form the backbone of the logistics and supply chain industry, and incidents like these have created fear and uncertainty among the community.

“We appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs to provide consular support, legal guidance, and ensure that justice is not denied to Harjinder Singh,” Chahal said.

