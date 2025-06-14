June 14 - A gunman posing as a police officer killed a senior Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband on Saturday in an apparent "politically motivated assassination," and wounded a second lawmaker and his spouse. Reaction to deadly shooting of Minnesota lawmaker

MINNESOTA GOVERNOR TIM WALZ, A DEMOCRAT:

"An unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota - my good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination."

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI:

"I am closely monitoring developments in Minnesota after what appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers. The FBI is on the ground investigating this case alongside state and local partners. This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

MINNESOTA'S U.S. SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR, A DEMOCRAT:

"This is a stunning act of violence. I’m thankful for all the law enforcement who are responding in real time. My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families. Both legislators are close friends and devoted to their families and public service."

DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER:

"The ghastly targeted shootings of Sen. Hoffman and Rep. Hortman are not just horrific—they're acts of political extremism and an assault on our democracy itself. This is where hate and violent rhetoric lead."

DEMOCRATIC U.S. HOUSE MINORITY LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES:

"The targeted shootings of Minnesota Senator John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman are deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable."

REPUBLICAN U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON:

"Such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it."

