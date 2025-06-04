Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Refugee camp schools at risk in Bangladesh in aid crisis

AFP |
Jun 04, 2025 10:09 AM IST

Refugee camp schools at risk in Bangladesh in aid crisis

Global aid cuts have forced the UN children's agency to sack more than 1,000 teachers in Bangladesh camps for Rohingya refugees, with more jobs at risk without funding.

Refugee camp schools at risk in Bangladesh in aid crisis
Refugee camp schools at risk in Bangladesh in aid crisis

Around a million members of the persecuted and mostly Muslim Rohingya live in squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, most of them after fleeing a 2017 military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

The teacher firings come in the wake of dramatic US funding cuts.

"Due to the global aid funding crisis, UNICEF has had to make difficult decisions impacting early education services for Rohingya refugee children," the agency said in a statement late Tuesday.

UNICEF said that the contracts of 1,179 people working on kindergarten and primary schools were terminated.

Before the cuts, there were an estimated 4,000 teachers in the camps, according to Bangladeshi senior government aid official, Md Shamsud Douza.

Schools have closed for the Muslim holiday of Eid, but if fresh funding is not secured by the time term resumes at the end of June, more teachers could lose their jobs.

"The return of the rest of the workers...depends on new funding being secured," UNICEF added.

"We remain committed and hopeful that increased support will restore what every child deserves: a future."

Humanitarian organisations worldwide have been reeling since US President Donald Trump returned to office in January, freezing most foreign aid funding.

The United States has traditionally been by far the top donor to a number of agencies, which have been left scrambling to fill sudden budget gaps.

"We are deeply aware of the urgent needs faced by Rohingya refugee children, many of whom have already endured significant trauma and disruptions to their education, health, nutrition and protection," UNICEF added.

"Our goal is to ensure they have essential skills, that they have basic qualifications that give them confidence to contribute to their communities when the time is safe for them to return."

sa/pjm/lb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics. Also, catch trending cricket action including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and RCB vs PBKS Live match updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics. Also, catch trending cricket action including Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and RCB vs PBKS Live match updates.
News / World News / US News / Refugee camp schools at risk in Bangladesh in aid crisis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On