Reno power outage: Nearly 70,000 affected - When will power return? Check map amid NV Energy update; videos emerge

A massive power outage in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday, left thousands without electricity. Nearly, 70,000 people have been left without power as per NV Energy. The Storey County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the situation and issued a statement.

Over 8,000 people are without power in Reno, Nevada amid a major outage. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“There is a regional power outage effecting all of the Virginia City Highlands, Washoe Valley, and Southwest Reno,” they wrote on Facebook. The outage came amid the Sparks vegetation fire today.

KOLO8, a local channel, earlier reported NV Energy acknowledge that over 8,000 customers are without power in the area. Zip codes 89431, 89434 and 89436 have been affected, as per NV Energy. Notably, Sparks Fire Department informed in a statement that NV Energy had deactivated power to the area as the fire burned for over 30 acres.

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{{^usCountry}} “Sparks Fire Department is on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Geno Martini Pkwy and Garda Ct. Evacuation order is in effect for the Vecchio Drive area. The fire is approximately 30 acres. Evacuation shelter has been set up at the Sparks Library. NV energy has deactivated power to the area,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sparks Fire Department is on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Geno Martini Pkwy and Garda Ct. Evacuation order is in effect for the Vecchio Drive area. The fire is approximately 30 acres. Evacuation shelter has been set up at the Sparks Library. NV energy has deactivated power to the area,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, it is not known if the current outages are merely due to the deactivation or something else. The cause remains under investigation, as per NV Energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is not known if the current outages are merely due to the deactivation or something else. The cause remains under investigation, as per NV Energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A map also showed the parts of Vallejo impacted by the power outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A map also showed the parts of Vallejo impacted by the power outage. {{/usCountry}}

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The information was shared by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

When will power be restored in Reno?

Currently, there is no timeline for the power to be restored in Reno. “NV Energy is aware of the outage. No estimated time of restoration at this time,” the sheriff's office additionally said in their statement.

Meanwhile, scary videos emerged showing entire areas plunged into darkness.

Reno power outage: Videos and reactions

A local page posted a video showing the power outage in Reno.

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“Power out at multiple locations tonight including at these Reno Vista apartments,” the caption said.

Several people reacted to the power outage in the area as well. “Complete power outage. Around our blocks. Reno Nv,” one person commented on Facebook. Many also expressed frustration at the lack of electricity.

“Hopefully it will be back on before tomorrow it’s supposed to be 95 degrees!,” one remarked. Another complained “WTH! A fire in sparks and you cut off the whole valley?”. However, it is not known if the outage is directly linked to the deactivation prompted by the Sparks Fire since the investigation of the actual cause is ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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