Reno power outage: Nearly 70,000 affected - When will power return? Check map amid NV Energy update; videos emerge

A massive power outage in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday, left thousands without electricity. Nearly, 70,000 people have been left without power as per NV Energy. The Storey County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the situation and issued a statement. Over 8,000 people are without power in Reno, Nevada amid a major outage. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“There is a regional power outage effecting all of the Virginia City Highlands, Washoe Valley, and Southwest Reno,” they wrote on Facebook. The outage came amid the Sparks vegetation fire today.

KOLO8, a local channel, earlier reported NV Energy acknowledge that over 8,000 customers are without power in the area. Zip codes 89431, 89434 and 89436 have been affected, as per NV Energy. Notably, Sparks Fire Department informed in a statement that NV Energy had deactivated power to the area as the fire burned for over 30 acres.

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“Sparks Fire Department is on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Geno Martini Pkwy and Garda Ct. Evacuation order is in effect for the Vecchio Drive area. The fire is approximately 30 acres. Evacuation shelter has been set up at the Sparks Library. NV energy has deactivated power to the area,” the statement read.

However, it is not known if the current outages are merely due to the deactivation or something else. The cause remains under investigation, as per NV Energy.

A map also showed the parts of Vallejo impacted by the power outage.