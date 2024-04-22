Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Reuters US Domestic News Summary

US Supreme Court eyes anti-camping laws used against the homeless

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday confronts the nation's homelessness crisis as the justices consider the legality of local laws that are used against people camping on public streets and parks in a case involving a southwest Oregon city's vagrancy policy. The justices will hear arguments in an appeal by Grants Pass, Oregon of a lower court's ruling that enforcing the city's anti-camping ordinances against homeless people when there is no shelter space available violates the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments.

Trump trial illustrates jury challenges in the social media age

Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York has barely begun but one of the highest-profile court cases in U.S. history has already highlighted the challenges of insulating a jury from social media. As opening statements are set to begin in New York on Monday, the salacious case involving a hush-money payment to a porn star the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president will test the limits of what a judge can control.

Factbox-Stormy Daniels and other key witnesses at the Trump hush money trial

Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial in New York is set to feature a colorful cast of witnesses. Among the prosecution witnesses expected to testify are Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, porn star Stormy Daniels, a Playboy model, the former publisher of the National Enquirer and Trump's communications director. David Pecker, the publisher of tabloid newspaper the National Enquirer is expected to be the prosecution's first witness on Monday morning.

VP Harris to unveil nursing home rules in battleground state of Wisconsin

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the political battleground state of Wisconsin on Monday to announce two final rules aimed at improving access to long-term care and ensuring the quality of care-giving jobs, a White House official said. The White House said Monday's announcements finalized two rules first announced in September as part of U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to crack down on nursing homes that endanger resident safety, and to improve access to high-quality care.

Biden to unveil $7 billion for rooftop solar in Earth Day message

President Joe Biden on Monday will celebrate Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in grants for residential solar projects that will power nearly a million low-income households, the White House said. The announcement kicks off a week of activities aimed at touting the Biden administration's record on climate change.

TikTok says US House bill that could ban app would 'trample' free speech

TikTok on Sunday repeated its free-speech concerns about a bill passed by the House of Representatives that would ban the popular social media app in the U.S. if Chinese owner ByteDance did not sell its stake within a year. The House passed the legislation on Saturday by a margin of 360 to 58. It now moves to the Senate where it could be taken up for a vote in the coming days. President Joe Biden has previously said he would sign the legislation on TikTok.

Columbia University cancels in-person classes after pro-Palestinian protests

Columbia University students will attend classes virtually on Monday as school officials hope to deescalate tensions on the New York City campus after pro-Palestinian demonstrations led to mass arrests last week. In a statement on Monday, Columbia President Nemat Minouche Shafik said the university was canceling in-person classes on Monday while denouncing antisemitic language and intimidating and harassing behavior that she said had occurred on campus recently.

Factbox-Who are the 12 jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York?

Donald Trump will be judged in his historic New York criminal trial by 12 jurors selected last week after a painstaking search for people who could be fair and impartial to the Republican former U.S. president in Manhattan, the Democratic stronghold where he made his name as a real estate tycoon decades ago. Here’s a look at the panelists. To protect their safety, the judge overseeing the case has limited what the media can report about them, including their employers and any identifying information that was not explicitly stated in the record, such a gender or age.

Trump's $175 million bond goes before judge on New York AG's concerns

The insurer that provided Donald Trump a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case will try to convince a state judge on Monday that it is qualified and financially strong enough to issue the guarantee. The bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance Co is meant to secure Trump's compliance with a $454.2 million judgment won by state Attorney General Letitia James if he does not succeed in an appeal.

Trump arrives at New York court for start of hush-money trial

Donald Trump arrived at a New York courthouse on Monday to hear prosecutors explain why his alleged cover-up of a hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign broke the law, as the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president begins. Though Trump called for supporters to protest peacefully at courthouses "all over the Country," few were on hand to greet him when he arrived at the downtown courthouse in a motorcade of black SUVs.

