Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rights groups slam Trump aid freeze as 'war on development'

AFP |
Feb 03, 2025 08:39 PM IST

Rights groups slam Trump aid freeze as 'war on development'

Leading reproductive and LGBTQI rights groups on Monday slammed US President Donald Trump's administration for wielding a "deadly political weapon" with its temporary freeze of most of Washington's foreign assistance.

Rights groups slam Trump aid freeze as 'war on development'
Rights groups slam Trump aid freeze as 'war on development'

Shortly after his inauguration last month, Trump signed an executive order implementing a 90-day pause in US foreign development aid.

His administration later issued waivers for food and other humanitarian aid, but aid workers say that the impact is already being felt by some of the world's most vulnerable.

"This is a war on development," the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association and International Planned Parenthood Federation said in a joint statement.

They warned that the executive order was "wreaking havoc on the lifesaving work of human rights, civil society, and grassroots organisations".

The organisations pointed out that United Nations agencies had already begun cutting back their global aid operations as a direct consequence of the pause.

They highlighted that, in particular, sexual and reproductive health services had been forced to suddenly stop or drastically cut operations.

IPPF said that it alone expected to lose $61 million from cuts over its refusal to sign the so-called Mexico City Policy known by critics as the "global gag rule" which bars foreign NGOs from using American aid to support abortion services or advocacy.

The programmes affected provided sexual and reproductive health services for millions of women and young people, mainly in Africa, it said.

"Without guaranteed funding, implementing organisations will have no choice but to lay off thousands of health workers and programme staff," they warned.

And even if funds are reinstated following the 90-day period "there are no guarantees that organisations will be able to continue serving our communities", they said.

The United States, the globe's biggest foreign aid donor, is now "choosing to leave behind the already most marginalised people across the world, in the name of far-right regressive policies", ILGA World and IPPF said.

"People will die because the Trump administration is using life-saving funding as a leverage to advance a hateful dystopia."

The groups cautioned that "this devastating blow to foreign aid risks worsening humanitarian crises, violence, conflict, and political instability".

They vowed to "continue to fight" and called on "more states to step in with development aid" and provide communities "with a lifeline".

nl/rjm/bc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On