Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Rupee hits three-month low on worries over U.S. role in Middle East conflict

Reuters |
Jun 19, 2025 03:43 PM IST

INDIA-MARKETS/RUPEE:INDIA RUPEE-Rupee hits three-month low on worries over U.S. role in Middle East conflict

By Jaspreet Kalra

Rupee hits three-month low on worries over U.S. role in Middle East conflict
Rupee hits three-month low on worries over U.S. role in Middle East conflict

MUMBAI, - The Indian rupee fell to its weakest level since mid-March on Thursday as risk aversion gripped financial markets, with investors focused on the possibility of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The rupee touched a low of 86.8925 on the day before slightly paring losses to close at 86.7225 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.3% on the day.

Brent crude oil prices rose to near $77 per barrel after Israel struck a key Iranian nuclear site on Thursday and Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital.

Risk assets remained under pressure, reflecting investor worries about a broader conflict in the Middle East after U.S. President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the country would join Israel's bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites.

ANZ believes the most likely scenario is an extended conflict between Iran and Israel, which would see oil supplies come under direct threat, the firm said in a Thursday note.

"The price outcome for this scenario would be the USD75–85/bbl range," while an escalation of the conflict, pegged at 20% probability, could push prices to $90-95 per barrel.

Oil is a major component of India’s import bill. A $10 barrel increase in crude can widen the current account deficit by up to 0.4% of GDP, economists estimate.

Indian government bond yields rose on Thursday as traders squared off positions, fearing further escalation of geopolitical tensions. The country's benchmark equity index, Nifty 50 , dipped 0.1%.

Meanwhile, mild dollar sales from state-run banks helped the rupee limit its losses, three traders said. The currency has declined little under 1% this week so far.

The rupee could find some support near the psychologically important 87 level and is likely to trade with a weakening bias in the near term, a trader at a foreign bank said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Rupee hits three-month low on worries over U.S. role in Middle East conflict
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On