Russia media targets Trump with cruel jokes on Melania and their son Barron; 'She doesn't even...'

Amid the growing tension between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Russian media has intensified its attack on the US President. The Kremlin leader is still upset that the Republican leader publicly denounced his unwillingness to seriously pursue peace negotiations with Ukraine. Trump recently expressed his frustration with the impasse in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, saying to reporters that Putin says “a lot of bulls***”.(AP)

Meanwhile, Trump authorised a new military aid package for Ukraine, providing desperately needed weapons to Kyiv's army, in an effort to put further pressure on Putin.

The Kremlin has launched a relentless assault against Trump in retaliation for the US President's abrupt policy change.

Russian media hits back at Trump, questions his marriage with Melania

Putin's supporters are now targeting the US President over his marriage with Melania as well as his mental state. Trump's claim that Melania has assisted in revealing Putin's deceit to him seems to have stoked their anger since Ukrainians hailed the First Lady for her stand.

“My conversations with him [Putin] are always very pleasant. I say, isn't that a very lovely conversation? And then the missiles go off that night,” the 47th President said. “I go home, I tell the first lady: I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation. She said: Really? Another city was just hit.”

According to the Express, Malek Dudakov made conjectures regarding the stability of Trump's marriage during a broadcast on Russia 1, the state television network.

“In my opinion Trump has certain marital problems,” he said. “Melania spends most of her time not at the White House, but in New York, along with her son, who recently enrolled in a University. She doesn't even live with Trump.”

The exhibition featured offensive pictures from Melania's past in an effort to damage her reputation. While dating real estate billionaire Trump at the time, she got featured in GQ magazine in 2000.

Melania posed naked on a mat inside Trump's Boeing 727, handcuffed to a leather briefcase and donning just jewelry, for a photo shoot for British GQ's March 2000 issue.

Dudakov pokes fun at decline in Trump's ratings

Dudakov also mocked Trump over his declining popularity in the US.

“Trump's ratings have certainly fallen,” he said. “The latest YouGov polls show only 40%. He has to somehow climb out of this hole. We will see whether or not Donald Trump's able to do it.”