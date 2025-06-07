Russian drones and missiles target Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, killing 3, officials say

Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
AP |
Jun 07, 2025 12:28 PM IST

KYIV, Ukraine — A large Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 21, local Ukrainian officials said.

The Russian barrage — the latest in near daily widescale attacks by Moscow — included deadly aerial glide bombs that have become part of fierce Russian attacks in the three-year war.

Kharkiv’s mayor Ihor Terekhov said the attack also damaged 18 apartment buildings and 13 private homes. Citing preliminary data, he said Russia used 48 Shahed drones, two missiles and four aerial glide bombs in the attack.

The intensity of the Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past weeks has further dampened hopes that the warring sides could reach a peace deal anytime soon days — especially after Kyiv recently embarrassed the Kremlin with a surprising drone attack on military airfields deep inside Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, told him Moscow would respond to Ukraine’s attack on Sunday on Russian military airfields.

On Friday, Russian strikes hit six Ukrainian territories, and killing at least six people and injuring about 80 others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the dead were three emergency responders in Kyiv, one person in Lutsk and two people in Chernihiv.

Trump also said that it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia “fight for a while” before pulling them apart and pursuing peace. Trump’s comments were a remarkable detour from his often-stated appeals to stop the war and signaled he may be giving up on recent peace efforts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Saturday, June 07, 2025
