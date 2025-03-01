Russians in Moscow welcomed Donald Trump's clash with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, expressing hope the US president's pivot towards the Kremlin might help end the Ukraine conflict. Russians revel in Trump's 'rebuke' of Zelensky

"Frankly speaking, it was very pleasing that he got such a rebuke in the White House," said nursery worker Galina Tolstykh, referring to Trump and Vice President JD Vance's denigrations of Zelensky in the meeting.

"And it was nice that things were finally starting to go in the right direction," the 63-year-old told AFP in central Moscow on Saturday.

Trump openly berated Zelensky on Friday, accusing him of not being "thankful" for US military aid and of "not being ready for peace", later writing that the Ukrainian president had "disrespected" the United States in its "cherished Oval Office".

"It was very strange and very uncomplimentary for Zelensky as a president," said 20-year-old waiter Fyodor.

"It seems to me that this is not the way a president of a country should behave," he said of Zelensky.

During the clash, played out in front of US and international media, Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that he would have no "cards" without the United States and accused him of "gambling with World War Three".

"Trump himself said a very true thing, that Ukraine has no winning cards in its hands," said Fyodor.

"Except for signing a peace agreement and signing a ceasefire agreement in general, they don't have many options."

Anastasia, a 26-year-old waitress, said the spat was unpleasant but expressed hope it could bring the Ukraine conflict to an end.

"It's not good, of course, that this situation happened. But in general, we are all glad that everything is going to its logical conclusion," she told AFP.

Russia launched a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine by land, air and sea in February 2022, in what Western leaders denounced as unprovoked aggression.

"By and large, everyone is fed up with this war, not only Russia, but the whole world," said 56-year-old psychologist Marchel.

Trump and Zelensky's confrontation left many in Europe stunned, with European leaders rushing to the Ukrainian's defence.

"Europe is probably only beginning to recognise the situation it is in, in terms of medium, long-term prospects without the American umbrella," Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

"So far it is clear that only Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is winning. He looks like a rock against the background of these squabbles," he added, using Putin's Russian patronymic.

"But on the other hand, if we talk about medium or long-term prospects, Russia is also losing. If the same agreement were reached now, the road to peace would be shorter," he said.

Kyiv had hoped to sign an agreement with the US on sharing mineral resources that it hoped would pave the way for security guarantees from Washington as it fights Russia.

But some Russians were sceptical about Trump's motives.

"I don't think he has become an ally. He has his own agenda," said Tolstykh.

"He's a sly fox," said 67-year-old retired artist Vitaly Kuragin.

"What's in it for Russia? He's for America."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.