San Antonio power outage update: Nearly 40,000 affected; check CPS Energy map as storms cause road closures - see photos

Several people in San Antonio, Texas were reportedly left without power on Friday as storms brought heavy rain and lightning in Bexar County. CPS Energy, which serves the area, noted that 39,967 customers were impacted and they were looking at a total of 55 outages, at the time of writing.

Several people were left without power in San Antonio, Texas, amid inclement weather. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Here's a screenshot of the CPS Energy map showing areas impacted in San Antonio. Check here for real-time updates.

San Antonio power outage. (CPS Energy)

The company did not provide an update on when power might be restored for affected areas. The customer service centers are also closed over the weekend, and were also shut on Friday, due to Juneteenth. CPS Energy issued a statement on X saying “Please note that CPS Energy offices and customer service centers will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Our customer service centers will resume normal operations on Monday, June 22.”

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{{^usCountry}} They added “During the closure, customers can report natural gas or electric emergencies by calling 210-353-4357 or 1-800-870-1006. Online services can also be accessed via Manage My Account (MMA) or at http://cpsenergy.com.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added “During the closure, customers can report natural gas or electric emergencies by calling 210-353-4357 or 1-800-870-1006. Online services can also be accessed via Manage My Account (MMA) or at http://cpsenergy.com.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, people in San Antonio might not be able to reach customer offices despite the current outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, people in San Antonio might not be able to reach customer offices despite the current outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A page on X noted “Life-threatening flash floods are slamming San Antonio & the MS Gulf Coast RIGHT NOW. We're seeing submerged cars, a roof collapse, and 18k+ power outages in TX. Water is rising fast.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A page on X noted “Life-threatening flash floods are slamming San Antonio & the MS Gulf Coast RIGHT NOW. We're seeing submerged cars, a roof collapse, and 18k+ power outages in TX. Water is rising fast.” {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, heavy rain is impacting Hill Country and northern edge of Bexar County. There's a flood advisory in place till 3:30am, Saturday. If one comes across flooded roads, it's important to turn around, and don't drown.

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the power outages in San Antonio, while some shared photos.

San Antonio power outage: Photos and reactions

Many offered prayers, with one person saying “Prayers to all the linemen on call for these outages.” Another remarked they still had power at their house. While not everyone was affected, one person shared a photo of a house in complete darkness, showing the power outage had impacted many.

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Another shared a photo showing the heavy rains in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, others shared updates on areas without power. “No power at Northwest Crossing near school,” one wrote. Another added “No power near Grissom.” Yet another said “no power i10 huebner.”

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The outages began to impact people's lives, as one complained “No power here I need my electricity to do my dialysis treatment.” However, another claimed that power had returned to their area, leading to some hope among San Antonio residents that the situation could be resolved quickly.

“Power just came back on now in Bulverde. Wow this was a crazy intense scary thunderstorm,” the person said, writing about the severe storms that entered the region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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