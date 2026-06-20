San Antonio power outage update: Nearly 40,000 affected; check CPS Energy map as storms cause road closures - see photos

Here's a screenshot of the CPS Energy map showing areas impacted in San Antonio. Check here for real-time updates .

Several people in San Antonio, Texas were reportedly left without power on Friday as storms brought heavy rain and lightning in Bexar County. CPS Energy, which serves the area, noted that 39,967 customers were impacted and they were looking at a total of 55 outages, at the time of writing.

The company did not provide an update on when power might be restored for affected areas. The customer service centers are also closed over the weekend, and were also shut on Friday, due to Juneteenth. CPS Energy issued a statement on X saying “Please note that CPS Energy offices and customer service centers will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Our customer service centers will resume normal operations on Monday, June 22.”

They added “During the closure, customers can report natural gas or electric emergencies by calling 210-353-4357 or 1-800-870-1006. Online services can also be accessed via Manage My Account (MMA) or at http://cpsenergy.com.”

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Thus, people in San Antonio might not be able to reach customer offices despite the current outage.

A page on X noted “Life-threatening flash floods are slamming San Antonio & the MS Gulf Coast RIGHT NOW. We're seeing submerged cars, a roof collapse, and 18k+ power outages in TX. Water is rising fast.”

Notably, heavy rain is impacting Hill Country and northern edge of Bexar County. There's a flood advisory in place till 3:30am, Saturday. If one comes across flooded roads, it's important to turn around, and don't drown.

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the power outages in San Antonio, while some shared photos.