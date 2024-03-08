Sargento recalls shredded cheese products over listeria contamination risk in 15 US states

Sargento Foods Inc. has issued a recall for shredded and grated cheese as part of a larger recall by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. due to concerns about potential listeria contamination. The recall linked to Rizo-López Foods, headquartered in California, extends to various other cheese brands. As a result of listeriosis contamination in products manufactured and distributed by Rizo-López Foods, there have been two deaths and approximately twenty-four reported cases of illness spanning eleven states. Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s are part of the growing recalls of products made by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California, federal health officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (CDC via AP)(AP)

What products have been recalled?

The recall affects various types of cheese, including quesadillas, tacos, Italian blends, cheddar, and others, with use-by dates from February 5 to July of this year. The affected products were sold in 15 states, namely Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Listeria bacteria pose a risk to individuals with weak immune systems, including seniors and pregnant women, with symptoms including fever, flu-like symptoms, headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures, according to the CDC. An estimated 1,600 people get listeria each year, and of those, about 260 die.

None of Sargento's branded products sold in traditional grocery stores are affected by the recall. Only the products supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. were affected, and according to Sargento, that was a limited amount.

The company voluntarily recalled the products supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. and those packaged on the same production lines out of caution. A statement from Sargento underscores their proactive approach: “Sargento immediately terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. and immediately notified our customers.”

Portia Young, director of corporate public relations at Sargento, emphasizes the company's commitment to safety and quality, stating, “As a family-owned company, the safety and quality of our products are our highest priority.”

Overall, consumers in the affected states are advised by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to either discard or return the recalled cheese products.