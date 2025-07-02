By Jack Queen and Luc Cohen Sean 'Diddy' Combs jury decides on some counts; verdict not yet known

NEW YORK -The jury at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial has reached a verdict on four of the five counts the music mogul faces, the judge overseeing the case said on Tuesday, without revealing what the jury's verdict was.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said the jury had informed him in a note toward the end of its second day of deliberations that it had reached a verdict on the two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution that Combs faces, but had not been able to reach a verdict on racketeering conspiracy.

Subramanian did not say what the jurors' verdict on the four counts was. He said he would instruct the jury to continue deliberating on the racketeering conspiracy count.

Before Subramanian read the jury's note, Combs rubbed his eyes and rested his face against his palm while seated at the defense table with his lawyers huddled around him. One defense lawyer, Brian Steel, rubbed Combs' shoulder. Two of Combs' other defense lawyers put their arms around each other.

The partial verdict comes after a seven-week trial in which two of the music mogul's former girlfriends testified that he physically and sexually abused them.

Prosecutors say Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture, was charged with racketeering because for two decades he used his business empire to force two of his romantic partners to take part in drug-fueled, days-long sexual performances sometimes known as "Freak Offs" with male sex workers in hotel rooms while Combs watched, masturbated and occasionally filmed.

During raids on Combs' homes, authorities found drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant that he would use in the performances, prosecutors said.

Combs, 55, had pleaded not guilty to all five counts. His lawyers acknowledged that the Bad Boy Records founder, once famed for hosting lavish parties for the cultural elite in luxurious locales like the Hamptons and Saint-Tropez, was at times violent in his domestic relationships. But they said the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

The seven-week trial in Manhattan federal court exposed the inner workings of Combs' business empire and gave the 12-member jury an intimate look into his volatile romantic relationships with the rhythm and blues singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane.

Ventura sued Combs in November 2023 for sex trafficking, the first of dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse. Combs, also known throughout his career as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy and once feted for turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars, settled with Ventura for $20 million. He has denied all wrongdoing.

At the trial, jurors saw surveillance footage from 2016 showing Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in the hallway of an InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles, where she said she was trying to leave a "Freak Off."

Jane later testified that Combs in June 2024 attacked her and directed her to perform oral sex on a male entertainer, even though she told him she did not want to. That alleged attack took place a month after Combs apologized on social media for his 2016 attack on Ventura, footage of which had been broadcast on CNN.

According to prosecutors, physical violence was just one way Combs compelled Ventura and Jane to take part in the performances - an act of coercion they say amounts to sex trafficking because the male escorts were paid.

Both women testified that he threatened to withhold financial support and to leak sexually explicit images of them if they refused to comply.

"The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted," prosecutor Christy Slavik said in her closing argument on June 26. "He doesn't take no for an answer."

Combs' defense lawyers argued that while Combs may have committed domestic violence in the context of volatile romantic partnerships, his conduct did not amount to sex trafficking.

They argued that Ventura and Jane were strong, independent women who voluntarily took part in the sexual performances because they wanted to please Combs.

Both women testified they spent time with Combs and took part in sexual performances after he beat them. Defense lawyers argued that Ventura and Jane were retrospectively accusing Combs of forcing their participation in the performances because they were jealous he was seeing other women.

"If he was charged with domestic violence, we wouldn't all be here," Combs' defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in his closing argument on June 27. "He did not do the things he's charged with."

RACKETEERING CONSPIRACY

Besides Ventura and Jane, jurors also heard testimony from Combs' former personal assistants who said their jobs included setting up hotel rooms for "Freak Offs" and buying their boss drugs.

An InterContinental security guard testified that Combs, in the presence of his chief of staff, paid him $100,000 to hand over what he thought was the only copy of the surveillance tape of his attack on Ventura.

And Scott Mescudi, the rapper known as Kid Cudi, told jurors Combs was likely involved in an arson attack on his car after Combs found out he was romantically involved with Ventura.

According to prosecutors, those were all acts Combs and his associates undertook in furtherance of a racketeering conspiracy whose aim was, in part, to facilitate his abuse and keep evidence of his wrongdoing under wraps.

The defense argued Combs was a successful entrepreneur who used drugs recreationally, but kept his professional and personal lives separate.

Combs has been held in federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.