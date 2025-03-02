Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Luigi Mangione fresh face blow as 'race riot' erupts in Brooklyn jail; ‘They are punished the same…’

A 'race riot' broke out in the Brooklyn jail where disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, are being held. The duo will now not be allowed to have any visits from their friends and family members for at least a month. Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione(AP)

Federal prison expert Sam Mangel stated in the latest episode of Daily Mail's podcast, The Trial of Diddy, that the Metropolitan Detention Center has been under lockdown since last week in the wake of the riot that involved “more than 40” individuals.

For at least the following month, the whole Brooklyn facility was put on “modified operation,” despite the fact that prisoners like Combs, Mangione, and Sam Bankman-Fried were not kept in the vicinity where the incident took place.

Diddy and Mangione on lockdown?

Speaking to Daily Mail, Mangle revealed that Diddy has been put on lockdown for at least 23 out of 24 hours. He further said that the authorities may allow him to make a phone call or take a shower 3 times in one week.

He can engage in reading in his cell if he wants to work out there. “There are no TV's and that's where he is and will be for the next month other than legal visits. I know my client as well as other clients.”

Were Diddy and Mangione involved in the riot?

Mangle highlighted that Diddy and Mangione were not involved in the riot and they are now residing in the general population area.

They are now being kept on a floor that is actually isolated from the rest of the building, he said during the podcast, adding that “Now, they are punished the same as everyone else in the facility. unfortunately, while fortunately why they might be safe.”

According to Federal Bureau of Prison officials, the incident in the Brooklyn jail on February 22 resulted in injuries.

The facility provided medical evaluations and minor injury treatment to a number of inmates, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Donald Murphy told Daily Mail.