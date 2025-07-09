Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be sentenced on October 3

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 12:27 AM IST

US-PEOPLE-SEAN-COMBS:Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be sentenced on October 3

By Jack Queen

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be sentenced on October 3
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be sentenced on October 3

NEW YORK -A federal judge on Tuesday said Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced on October 3 after the music mogul was convicted on charges of transporting prostitutes to engage in drug-fueled sexual performances.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversaw Combs' trial in Manhattan, approved the date following a request from Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo. Prosecutors and probation officers agreed to the date.

Combs, 55, remains in the Brooklyn jail where he has been held since his arrest last September, even though jurors cleared him of the most serious charges he faced.

Jurors acquitted Combs on July 2 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life. They convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The mixed verdict was viewed widely as a disappointment for prosecutors, while Combs and his supporters expressed jubilation.

Prosecutors accused Combs of coercing two former girlfriends, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane, into unwanted sex with male sex workers, aided by his employees.

A third woman who testified under the pseudonym Mia told jurors Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times during her employment with him.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all five counts he faced.

His lawyers will file their sentencing recommendation by September 19, with prosecutors likely to follow a week later.

Prosecutors have said Combs could face 51 months to 63 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, while the defense has said the same guidelines suggested a two-year sentence.

Subramanian is not required to follow the guidelines, and either side may propose different terms. The defense will have until July 30 to ask the judge to set aside Combs' conviction.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records, and is known for having elevated hip-hop in American culture as he turned artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

He still faces dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse. Combs has denied all wrongdoing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be sentenced on October 3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On