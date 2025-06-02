Shashi Tharoor reacts to Colorado attack: ‘No place for terror in our countries'
Shashi Tharoor echoed Marco Rubio's sentiments and added that the delegation was relieved no lives were lost.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation that has been apprising other nations about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, expressed concern over the attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying terrorism has no place in India and the United States.
"Members of the Indian MPs' delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, today. We are relieved there was no loss of life. We all share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries,” Shashi Tharoor posted on X.
The remarks came after a man allegedly carried out a violent attack in Boulder on Sunday (local time). Tharoor’s delegation is currently in Brazil and is scheduled to travel to the United States on Tuesday.
Colorado 'terror attack': What we know
- The attacker set several people on fire near a courthouse in downtown Boulder, Colorado, authorities said.
- The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, used Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower in the attack, reported the Associated Press.
- At least six people, aged between 67 and 88, were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the FBI.
- The probe agency has charged the 45-year-old in connection with what it described as a “targeted terror attack,” according to Fox News.
- FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said early evidence suggests the act was “ideologically” driven.
- Boulder police chief Steve Redfearn said officers were called to the scene around 1:26 pm local time after reports of a man with a weapon attacking people.
- According to eyewitness accounts, the attacker was shouting "Free Palestine" during the assault.
- The attack took place near an event organised by "Run for Their Lives," a group that holds events to call for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
- FBI director Kash Patel confirmed the investigation and said agents are working with local law enforcement. “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” he said in a post on ‘X’.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
