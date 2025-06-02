Shashi Tharoor reacts to Colorado attack: ‘No place for terror in our countries'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation that has been apprising other nations about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, expressed concern over the attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying terrorism has no place in India and the United States. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation reacted to a "terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado.(PTI)

"Members of the Indian MPs' delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, today. We are relieved there was no loss of life. We all share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries,” Shashi Tharoor posted on X.

The remarks came after a man allegedly carried out a violent attack in Boulder on Sunday (local time). Tharoor’s delegation is currently in Brazil and is scheduled to travel to the United States on Tuesday.

Colorado 'terror attack': What we know