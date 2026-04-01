Shelly Kittleson Iraq kidnapping: Insta posts see prayers for safe return; old interview details first time in war zone

Kittleson's last post on Instagram prior to her kidnapping comes from a week back. “Syrian desert. March 2026,” she wrote, sharing an image of a road running through the desert.

While a manhunt appears to be underway, several people have flocked to her Instagram posts to express solidarity and pray for her safe return. This has put Kittleson's social media account into focus.

Turkiye Today reported that Kittleson was taken by Kataib Hezbollah, a Iran -backed group that the US has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The search for Kittleson remains on, as per reports, though a statement from the Iraq government indicated that one of the kidnappers had been caught while trying to flee. The US government noted that Kittleson was warned of threats against her by the militia group prior to her kidnapping.

Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist , was kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq , on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by CNN's Alex Plitsas, who's her designated US point of contact.

A few hours back, a person commented with the folded arms emoticon, expressing prayers for the freelance journalist. Her first pinned photo, which appears on top of her profile, meanwhile, saw a lot more people express wishes for her safe return.

This picture saw several recent comments after news of her kidnapping broke. “This war is not about ordinary people — not Americans, not Jewish people. So many individuals from both communities are speaking out against it. I truly hope you are safe, and that those around you understand that you are not the enemy. Thinking of you and hoping for your safety,” one person wrote.

Another added “my god please save her amin.” Yet another said “We pray for your safety, all Iraqis with you. You will be back soon from these criminals. Brave girl, our hearts with you.”

Amid this, an old interview of Kittleson has emerged as well, where she recounted what her first time in a war zone felt like.

Shelly Kittleson: Old interview surfaces A 2017 interview of Kittleson with TRT World has also emerged amid news of her kidnapping. It notes that she was raised in rural Wisconsin and made many trips inside opposition-held parts of Syria.

Speaking of her experience and the label of being called a ‘war journalist’, Kittleson had said "I don't really like the name ‘war journalist.’ That said, clearly, being in war zones has changed me a lot. Hopefully for the better. I've learnt quite a lot. It's difficult without going into long stories about exactly how."

She explained what being a war zone had done to her. “It's clearly given me a purpose in life, to a certain extent. It has also given me nightmares at times. That's normal.”

Remembering her first time in a war zone, Kittleson continued, “The first time I went into an active war zone [in Syria], I'd been in Afghanistan prior to that, and seeing the conditions of the post-conflict areas, or areas which were likely to see conflict, and which later did, but at that particular time, it was peaceful. This in some way prepared me for Syria, when I went in in late 2012 and bombs were dropping.”

Kittleson recounted how the bombing left a severe impact on her. “Whenever you heard a plane or a helicopter overhead it meant only one thing, and that was that the regime was sending an aircraft to bomb you. So you got used to looking for a place to hide, even though it didn't really make much sense because you knew from experience that obviously a bomb, if it's a barrel bomb, hits a building and it goes down if you're under it, you get crushed,” she said.

Comparing it to her civilian life, she said “And also fireworks now, I can't stand. On New Year's Eve I always have to find somewhere that I do not have to listen to them.”