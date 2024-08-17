Silk milk products recalled over listeria contamination in Canada; 3 deaths, 20 illnesses linked to bacteria

Silk non-dairy products, including oat and coconut milk, have been recalled in Canada due to potential listeria contamination. The recall notice for the popular American dairy substitute brand was issued back in July, followed by an updated notice earlier this week. So far, 20 illnesses and three deaths have been linked to the potentially deadly bacteria have been reported across multiple provinces and territories in the country. Silk non-dairy milk products have been recalled over listeria contamination

An alert was issued last month by the Public Health Agency of Canada, with the agency warning the public against consuming certain almond, oat, cashew and coconut non-dairy milk products by Silk and Great Value brands over the risk of listeria contamination. At the time, two deaths and 12 cases of listeria infection were reported.

However, in August, the number of illnesses linked to listeria infection increased, with a third death, 15 hospitalisations, and 20 cases, the public health agency said in the update issued Monday. The majority of those affected by the sickness reported consuming the recalled non-dairy products.

Which non-dairy milk products have been recalled?

The recall notice includes 18 products in total, with product codes containing 7825 and expiration dates up to and including September 27, 2024, or October 4, 2024. The affected products are:

Great Value Almond Beverage Unsweetened Original Great Value Almond Beverage Original Great Value Almond Beverage Vanilla Silk Almond & Coconut Unsweetened Silk Almond Original Silk Almond Dark Chocolate Silk Almond Unsweetened Silk Almond Unsweetened Vanilla Silk Almond Vanilla Silk Coconut Original Silk Coconut Unsweetened Silk Oat Original Silk Oat Vanilla Silk Oat Dark Chocolate Oat Unsweetened Silk Oat Unsweetened Vanilla Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened Silk Almond & Cashew Unsweetened Vanilla

The agency warned that those in possession of the products should refrain from consuming them. Customers are advised to either discard the affected products or return them to the place of purchase, according to Today.