Snowstorm to blanket Midwest and plains: Travel and power outages from Colorado to Minnesota

The Midwest and Plains are about to get a rude awakening from winter. A powerful storm is looming, set to drop thick snow over the region from Colorado to Minnesota through Tuesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to prevail through multiple states with strong wind gusts occurring simultaneously. The storm, unfolding across Central and Northern Plains is expected to increase overnight Sunday. People walk during a snowstorm in Boulder, Colorado. The National Weather Service predicts as much as two feet of snow in the front range region of the state. Travel chaos in Colorado amid heavy snowstorm: Travellers stranded as highway shutdown, flights cancelled (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images via AFP)

Heavy Snow and Blizzards pummel the Midwest

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central and northern plains, with the storm expected to cross from Colorado and Kansas on Sunday night into parts of Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota on Monday. The storm is expected to bring freezing rain and sleet to some areas.

A CNN forecast says that on Tuesday this storm will sweep across the Great Lakes into midwest before heading northeastwards. The situation is even worse in the Northeast where “more than 160,000 homes and businesses still remain without power after receiving several feet of snow over the weekend.”

WPC predicts power outages and dangerous travelling condition

Some parts of the United States would face impossible travel conditions if this happens because weather forecasts show the wind speed will go above 50 miles per hour when it hits the alerted area. The storm is expected to hit an area that hasn't seen much snow this winter. Sleet and rain are expected to fall during the night in parts of the storm's path, according to the Weather Prediction Center. “Power outages and tree damage are likely in some areas due to the heavy and wet snow combined with icing and strong winds,” says WPC.

Parts likely to get affected

The storm warning covers New Mexico, Wisconsin, and the Dakota regions. The weather department is expecting snowfall accumulations of 4 to 12 inches in some areas. Wind gusts over 50 mph are possible in areas with severe blizzard conditions. On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for the following regions: Minnesota, eastern Montana, North Dakota, northwestern Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and parts of Colorado.

The National Weather Service has issued a recommendation to 'travel only in emergencies' for affected areas. A winter storm warning is in effect for portions of Colorado from 6:00 p.m. on Sunday to 9:00 a.m. on Monday as well as the central and western parts of Nebraska from 1:00 am on Monday to 7:00 am on Tuesday.