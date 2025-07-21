* South Korean shares start week higher with focus on US trade talks

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won steady against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week higher on Monday, as major exporters of chips, batteries and steel rose, with investors remaining focussed on U.S. tariff talks.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 15.37 points, or 0.47%, at 3,202.91, as of 0242 GMT.

** South Korea's new finance and industry ministers are arranging a visit to the U.S. for trade talks ahead of a U.S. tariff-pause deadline of August 1, according to local media reports. South Korea faces 25% tariffs if there is no deal by the deadline.

** South Korea's July 1-20 exports fell 2.2% from a year earlier, early data showed.

** "This week's focus is on earnings calls of companies directly affected by tariffs," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.27%, while peer SK Hynix gained 1.30%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.48%.

** Steelmaker POSCO Holdings jumped 4.66%, while Hyundai Steel added 5.17%.

** Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp , however, were down 0.48% and down 0.60%, respectively. Drugmaker Samsung BioLogics also fell 1.14%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 320 shares advanced, while 567 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 428.5 billion won .

** The won was little changed at 1,391.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, compared with its previous close at 1,391.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 107.16.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.9 basis point to 2.470%, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 1.5 bps to 2.878%.

