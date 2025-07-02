Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Spain to shift $1.9 billion in reserve assets to help developing countries

Reuters |
Jul 02, 2025 03:01 AM IST

UN-DEVELOPMENT/SPAIN-IMF (CORRECTED):C

By David Latona

Spain to shift $1.9 billion in reserve assets to help developing countries
Spain to shift $1.9 billion in reserve assets to help developing countries

SEVILLE, Spain, - Spain will redirect an additional $1.9 billion in Special Drawing Rights to the International Monetary Fund as part of an effort to support developing countries, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a UN conference on development financing in Seville, Cuerpo said Spain has committed to shifting up to 50% of its SDRs, or over 5.5 billion euros , showcasing the country's dedication to contributing to global economic stability and development.

SDRs are international reserve assets created by the IMF to supplement member countries' official reserves, providing liquidity to the global economy. They are allocated to member countries in proportion to their IMF quotas and can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need.

"Spain will always be part of the solution, for example, with the commitment to rechannel most of our SDRs ... that would benefit developing countries," Cuerpo said.

The additional funds will go into the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which is used to provide concessional loans to poor countries.

Spain's move aligns with broader efforts among donors to support countries in need, if with the notable absence of the United States after Washington refused to back the summit's plan of action hammered out over the last year.

The pre-summit "outcomes" agreement included tripling multilateral lending capacity, debt relief, a push to boost tax-to-GDP ratios to at least 15%, and shifting the special IMF money to countries that need it most.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Spain to shift $1.9 billion in reserve assets to help developing countries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On